Celebrity birthdays: Feb. 15

Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the notable people celebrating...

lebanon-express.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
thefocus.news

Meet Tyrese Gibson’s three siblings as family mourns mother Priscilla

43-year-old singer and actor Tyrese Gibson confirmed last night via a heartfelt Instagram post that his mother Priscilla had died. She was hospitalised with covid-19 and pneumonia last week, Newsweek reports. Who are the other members of Tyrese Gibson’s family – his siblings Tyrone, Salendra and Shonta?. Tyrese...
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
SheKnows

Kate Hudson's Teen Son Ryder Robinson Is Dating an Actress From an A-List Family

Romance is in the air this week as one young Hollywood couple confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official. They aren’t entertainment industry A-listers (yet), but their parents certainly are, making this a true Hollywood rom-com. Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s son, Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann’s daughter, Iris Apatow, 19. It was Ryder who shared the news on his social media account with an adorable snapshot of him giving Iris a smooch on the cheek. She giggled in delight with her arms embracing his neck and shoulders and...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
TVLine

The Neighborhood Adds Tracy Morgan as Calvin's Wealthy Brother

Click here to read the full article. The Neighborhood is adding a branch to the Butler family tree, casting 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan in the frequently mentioned but never-before-seen role of Calvin’s brother Curtis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan will guest-star in the March 28 episode of the CBS comedy, aptly titled “Welcome to Bro Money, Bro Problems.” As longtime fans of the CBS comedy already know, Calvin resents Curtis’ relationship with their mother, who began favoring her younger son after he won the lottery. Curtis is described by THR as Calvins “frenetic younger brother” who possesses “a deep...
Deadline

Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year. Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52. “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an...
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera wows in vinyl floral suit for romantic post with fiancé Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera embraced the spirit of Valentine's Day with a romantic shoot featuring fiancé Matthew Rutler she shared on social media. The singer shared a series of pictures from her 41st birthday party, with a sign that read: "XTINA XLI" in the background. The couple stood with a huge bouquet of flowers as he embraced the singer, who was dressed in a spectacular outfit.
