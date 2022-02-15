Celebrity birthdays: Feb. 15

Click here to read the full article. The Neighborhood is adding a branch to the Butler family tree, casting 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan in the frequently mentioned but never-before-seen role of Calvin’s brother Curtis.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan will guest-star in the March 28 episode of the CBS comedy, aptly titled “Welcome to Bro Money, Bro Problems.” As longtime fans of the CBS comedy already know, Calvin resents Curtis’ relationship with their mother, who began favoring her younger son after he won the lottery. Curtis is described by THR as Calvins “frenetic younger brother” who possesses “a deep...
