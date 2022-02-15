Celebrity birthdays: Feb. 15

Romance is in the air this week as one young Hollywood couple confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official. They aren’t entertainment industry A-listers (yet), but their parents certainly are, making this a true Hollywood rom-com. Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s son, Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann’s daughter, Iris Apatow, 19. It was Ryder who shared the news on his social media account with an adorable snapshot of him giving Iris a smooch on the cheek. She giggled in delight with her arms embracing his neck and shoulders and...

