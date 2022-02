Tuesday night’s 35-lap pavement modified feature at the New Smyrna Speedway came down to a late-race duel between Ronnie Silk and Matt Hirschman for the $1,500 top money. At the checkered flag, Silk prevailed by a car length over Hirschman after the pair of veteran racers battled nose-to-tail for the entire main event. It was Silk’s ninth career win on this half-mile Florida oval.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO