ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘False Flag’ Season 3 Unveiled at Berlinale

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

In “False Flag” Season 3, Streamaze, an Israeli high-tech company, suffers a chemical attack at a hotel which is masterminded by terrorists.

Or does it? Maybe this was an attack on an individual gone awry.

Mossad’s state-of-the art data analysis identifies three suspects, all with possible reasons to commit the outrage, one of whose victims is the Israeli Minister of Culture. But suspicions don’t make them guilty.

‘False Flag’ mainstay character Eitan Koppel is once more dispatched to investigate and is always two moves ahead of the local police. But even in Episode One, as possible explanations proliferate, the series, as in Seasons One and Two, consistently pulls the rug from under the viewer’s feet, suggesting the supposedly guilty may be innocent, and innocent guilty, as a more nuanced and complex picture emerges.

In its constant caveats against pre-judgement, “False Flag,” a propulsive thriller, takes on a resonant ethical overtone in a world of Internet trolling and prejudice-fuelled geo-political conflict.

Directed by Oded Ruskin (“No Man’s Land”) “False Flag” packs impeccable pedigree. Created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman and produced by Keshet Broadcasting, it proved a milestone title that helped turn Israeli series into a global brand, with Fox International taking the world on Season 1 at 2015’s Mipcom in its first global acquisition of a foreign-language series.

Winner of the Audience Award and the Grand Prize at France’s Series Mania, its first season was selected by Berlin as a Berlinale Special, its second as part of its Berlinale Series.

Chosen for the new Berlinale Series Market Selects, the first two episodes of “False Flag” Season 3 will screen on Feb. 16 in Berlin. It is slated to bow in Israel on March 23 on Keshet 12 and then premiere globally on Fox International Channels’ network of 200-plus channels around the world, in a sale brokered by Keshet Int’l.

It comes as “Suspicion” – based on “False Flag,” starring Uma Thurman, and now with Rob Williams (“Man in the High Castle”, “Killing Eve”) as the showrunner – bowed Feb. 4 as an Apple Original on Apple Plus, produced out of the U.K. by Keshet Productions, Keshet International’s U.K. production arm.

Creators of Season 2, Feldman and Leora Kamenetzky returned for Season 3, where the latter served as main writer and Cohen takes an EP credit. Variety chatted to them before the Berlinale Series Market.

Enrolling the classic rollercoaster of plot twists, turns and false trails, “False Flag” builds a consistent case against the dangers of rapid pre-judgement which takes on a near ethical force. Could you comment?

Feldman: Generally in “False Flag,” but even more in the third season, one of the main themes of the series is: Who is this person? What you see is not the real person. Even their closest family doesn’t really know them. You have to question everything you think. In the third season, this theme is even more pronounced.

Kamenetzky: This third season deals with the internet and high tech, and how we perceive things in in the internet age. It’s more complex than the first two seasons. I feel that maybe also with the influence of all of the data and false information that we get at this time and age, it’s getting harder and harder to decipher between what’s true and what’s false.

One challenge for a further season of a highly successful show is that you’re being asked to be fresh, but also not disappoint the series’ fan base. How did you approach this?

Feldman: It’s very, very challenging, especially with “False Flag” because, even if the audience wants them back, we can’t use the same characters. In each season, we discover all their secrets and get to know who they are. So if we bring them back, we’d have to write a completely different kind of series. What we have discovered is that we can keep the main investigator. But it’s still very challenging, even harder for Season 3.

Kamenetzky: Each season works like another mini-series, a completely different story, completely new characters and yes, it’s a challenge, though by now I think we sort of understand the key elements that need to be put in. But it’s still a challenge to find the right story, characters and twists and turns in the plot and keep that up over eight episodes.

In its nuanced attitude towards character – suspects look innocent but may not be as innocent as it seems – “False Flag” echoes much modern premium entertainment by suggesting that there aren’t good or bad people merely people who are responsible for good or bad acts. Could you comment?

Kamenetzky: Nobody’s inherently good or bad. We face different situations in our lives and function according to the way our life takes us. I’m not saying there isn’t a choice but usually society is so much stronger than the individual. And so in a way we are moulded into the roles that we are supposed to play. So, yes, that’s what modern TV, modern filmmaking is all about.

“False Flag” Season 1 was one of the first TV series to screen at the Berlinale, way back in 2015. Its distribution deal with Fox proved one of the big milestones in the global reach of original non-English scripted series….

Feldman: When we were working on Season 1, shows did not travel. The only way for them to travel abroad was as a remake. So while working on it, “Homeland” kind of made it. And the dream of every Israeli producer and creator was to make your small Israeli show that will be sold to big Hollywood, becoming a remake. The first time we actually watched the show was at the Berlinale on the big screen with a thousand international people. It’s an Israeli show and they loved it. For me, that was a revelation: “Oh my God, they can watch it.”

I think everyone kind of understood – and not because of our show, it was the time in 2015 – like all of a sudden, that you can just watch an international show from a different country. What changed for us, for the whole Israeli and probably the whole international society of filmmakers is that we realized that the shows we made could be watched by international audiences. That said, I don’t feel that fact has actually affected us, in terms or writing, directing or budget.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Series Mania Unveils 2022 Projects, With Titles From Keshet, Fandango, The Oligarchs Productions

Click here to read the full article. Italy’s “The Impossible She,” Spain’s “Detective Touré,” South Africa’s “Paradys” and France’s “Hormones” feature among 15 drama series projects selected for the Series Mania Forum’s 2022 Co-Pro Pitching Sessions. One of Europe’s most prestigious TV competitions, with titles competing for a €50,000 ($56,000) grand prize, this year’s Sessions form part of the Forum, which runs March 22-24. The lineup is rich in projects backed by top-tier producers and sales forces, while sluiced by large themes, such as racial and gender equality. The latest from top Italian company Fandango, producer of “Gomorrah” and “My Brilliant Friend,” “The...
TV SERIES
Variety

Keshet International Boards South African Murder Mystery ‘Paradys’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Keshet International has boarded Darrel Bristow-Bovey and Anton Visser’s South African series “Paradys,” selected as a finalist for next month’s Series Mania Co-Pro Pitching Sessions. Keshet international joins Quizzical Pictures as a production partner and will handle global distribution of the finished series. Described as a “tense, character-driven murder mystery,” the series is based on Orania, a real city in South Africa where, 25 years after apartheid, segregation still holds strong. In the fictional series, the town of Paradys shirks the favored “Rainbow Nation” vision shared by the majority of South Africans, and instead...
MOVIES
Variety

Locarno Pro’s First Look Set to Focus on German Films in Post

Click here to read the full article. The Locarno Film Festival’s Locarno Pro initiative dedicated to pics in post is set to look at German films that are in their final stage of production for its upcoming edition. The fest, located in the Italian-speaking region of Switzerland, in a statement said that the initiative, now in its tenth edition, will celebrate the up-and-coming cinema of a country that has been “crucial to the history” of the fest. Locarno Pro is now looking closer to home after being a springboard for pics from Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Israel, Poland, the Baltic Countries,...
MOVIES
Variety

Sony Pictures Nabs Latin American Rights to Cabral’s ‘Hotel Coppelia’ from Latido (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Closing in on one of the leading voices in Caribbean cinema, Sony Pictures Television has acquired from Latido Films Latin American rights to “Hotel Coppelia,” directed by Dominican filmmaker José María Cabral. Produced by Santo Domingo-based Rafael Elías Muñoz at Lantica Media and Cabral’s outfit Tabula Rasa, “Hotel Coppelia” is a real events-inspired drama, set during the 1965 Revolution in Dominican Republic. The story focus on a forlorn band of prostitutes, forced to pick sides when the American military invades and the soldiers hole up in their seaside brothel. “It would be impossible to think of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amit Cohen
Person
Uma Thurman
Variety

‘Transplant’ Season 3 Ordered at CTV – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. SERIES “Transplant,” Canada’s most-watched drama series, will be back for a third season at CTV, produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Season 3 will shoot in Montréal, with Hamza Haq returning as protagonist Dr. Bashir Hamed, a Syrian refugee who fled to Canada where he now practices medicine. The show, currently airing its second season on CTV, CTV.ca and on the CTV app, is the country’s most-watched drama series at an average of 1.1 million viewers. The show has also done well abroad,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hunt of Notorious Nazi Criminal Adolf Eichmann to be Depicted in Drama by ‘The Roundup’ Director Rose Bosch (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The relentless 15-year hunt for Adolf Eichmann, the notorious high-ranking Nazi criminal who fled Germany at the end of WW2 and hid in Argentina with his family, will be charted in a thriller series by Rose Bosch (“1492: Conquest of Paradise,” “The Roundup”). Titled “The Capture,” the six-part English-language series is being produced by Marc Missonnier and Christine de Bourbon-Busset at Lincoln TV, the Paris-based banner behind “Mirages” and “Cheyenne & Lola.” The script is now completed and the veteran producers are getting ready to introduce the project to potential partners, including broadcasters and...
MOVIES
Variety

Undocumented Sleuth ‘Detective Touré’: A Buzzy Title at Series Mania’s Co-Pro Pitching Sessions

Click here to read the full article. Spanish Academy Award-winning filmmaker David Pérez Sañudo (“Ane is Missing”) is shifting his gaze to the small screen, writing the upcoming eight-part drama series “Detective Touré,” which he will co-pen with novelist and TV writer Carlos Vila (“Los misterios de Laura”). Based on the “Detective Touré Saga” books by Basque author John Arretxe, the series is produced by Oscar-winning studio Tornasol (“The Secret In Their Eyes”) and DeAPlaneta, a prolific sales-distribution outfit now focused on producing literary adaptations  (“Ana. All In”). Just this week, the project was picked as one of 15 finalists selected to pitch...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

101 Films International Boards H.G. Wells Adaptation ‘Fear The Invisible Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. 101 Films International has picked up world sales rights to “Fear the Invisible Man,” an adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel, Variety can exclusively reveal. Described as a “period action thriller,” the adaptation stars Mhairi Calvey (“Braveheart”), David Hayman (“The Boy in the Striped Pjamas”), Mark Arnold (“Teen Wolf”) and Mike Beckingham (“Truth Seekers”). “‘Fear the Invisible Man’ sees Adeline, a young British woman shelter an old medical school colleague, a man who has somehow turned himself invisible,” reads the logline. “As his isolation grows and his sanity frays, he schemes to create a reign...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Tv#Berlinale#Israeli#Mossad#Keshet Broadcasting#Mipcom#Keshet 12
Variety

Streamers Continue to Make Gains in the U.K. According to Audience Data Board BARB

Click here to read the full article. The number of U.K. households with access to a streamer subscription has risen above 19 million for the first time. New data from Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB) found that 66.9% of the U.K. – equating to 19.1 million homes – had access to an SVOD subscription in Q4 2021. That was an increase from 65.8% (18.7 million homes) in Q3 2021. The data comes from BARB’s Establishment Survey for Q4 2021, which enables the board to fully comprehend characteristics of U.K. households and ensures its television audience daily reporting properly represents the U.K.’s population. Of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

First Look Images from Upcoming Feature ‘Commedia’ Starring ‘This Sceptred Isle’s’ Greta Bellamacina (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. First look images from upcoming U.K./Italian co-production “Commedia” have been released, Variety can exclusively reveal. Actor and writer Greta Bellamacina, who will next be seen in Sky Atlantic’s “This Sceptred Isle,” plays the lead, Irene. Helmed by Italian film and theater director Riccardo Vannuccini, “Commedia” will be Vannuccini’s first English-language film and is intended as an homage to renowned Italian filmmaker Marco Ferreri (“Storie di ordinaria follia,” “The House of Smiles”). Set as a “film within a film,” Vannuccini also co-stars in the feature, playing a director called Rocco Cucovaz who unsuccessfully directs Bellamacina in a...
MOVIES
Variety

Olivia Colman, Matt Berry Among Cast for FX & BBC’s ‘Great Expectations’ Series

Click here to read the full article. FX and BBC have announced the main cast for the upcoming “Great Expectations” limited series, Variety has learned. The six-episode version of the Charlies Dickens classic will star: Olivia Colman (“The Favourite,” “The Crown”) as Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead (“Dunkirk,” “Bandersnatch”) as Pip, Ashley Thomas (“Them,” “The Night Of”) as Jaggers, Johnny Harris (“London to Brighton,” “This Is England ’86”)  as Magwitch, Shalom Brune-Franklin (“Roadkill,” “Line of Duty”) as Estella, Hayley Squires (“I, Daniel Blake,” “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”)  as Sara, Owen McDonnell (“Killing Eve,” “Women on the Verge” as Joe, Trystan Gravelle...
TV SERIES
Variety

BBC Renews ‘MasterChef’ Through 2028, Production Moves Out of London to Birmingham

Click here to read the full article. The BBC is handing one of its juggernaut shows a multi-season renewal and moving production outside of London for the first time since 2001. Cooking competition series “MasterChef,” produced by Banijay U.K.-owned Shine TV, has been renewed for six more seasons, and is moving from London to Birmingham from 2024. The relocation is part of the BBC’s six-year “Across the U.K.” strategy, which was first announced in March 2021 and committed $978 million to expanding key services outside of London and further afield in the U.K. The popular culinary show was filmed in Kent...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Sujata Day, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker and ‘Insecure’ Actor, Signs With Mosaic (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Mosaic has signed multi-hyphenate actor, director, and writer Sujata Day for representation in all areas. Day’s directorial debut “Definition Please” was recently acquired by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY and is currently streaming on Netflix. The indie film earned multiple awards on its festival circuit including the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at San Francisco CAAM Fest, Best Feature Film at Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, and Outstanding Directorial Debut Award at the South Asian Film Festival of America. Day also received the Special Jury Award for Fresh Narrative Voice at the Los Angeles...
MOVIES
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Sour’ in ‘Intimate’ Disney Plus Movie

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo will flaunt her driver’s license in her upcoming Disney Plus movie “Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)” as she takes fans on a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album, to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo will tell the stories behind “Sour,” and discuss how it feels to be a woman navigating pop stardom in her teens. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage in and out of the recording studio, the film will debut exclusively on Disney Plus on March 25. The movie will also feature 11 songs...
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Bay Calls ‘Bulls—‘ on James Bond Holding the Record for Biggest Film Explosion

Click here to read the full article. Michael Bay is calling “bullshit” on the James Bond franchise for holding the Guinness World Record for largest film stunt explosion. It was the 007 tentpole “Spectre” that set the record with one set explosion that had “a total yield of 68.47 tonnes of TNT equivalent.” Not so fast, Bay recently told Empire magazine. According to the mayhem-loving action director, his historical war epic “Pearl Harbor” has an even bigger explosion during the central attack sequence. “[Producer] Jerry Bruckheimer showed Ridley Scott the movie,” Bay said. “And the quote [from Scott] was, ‘Fuck me.’...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Harlem’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Click here to read the full article. “Harlem” has been renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy series follows four best friends who live in Harlem, New York. Camille (Meagan Good) is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who struggles to navigate her love life; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) is a successful, queer dating app creator who prefers keeps romance at arm’s length; Quinn (Grace Byers) is a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer trying to give back while running a struggling business; and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) is a confident singer and actress who lives rent-free...
TV SERIES
Variety

Apple Enlists Korean Director Park Chan-wook to Shoot Martial-Arts Fantasy Film Entirely on iPhone

Click here to read the full article. Apple tapped Park Chan-wook, among Korea’s most successful and critically acclaimed directors, to make a movie shot entirely on its latest iPhones. Park’s “Life Is But a Dream” is the first project in Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” marketing campaign to be produced, shot and edited entirely in Korea. (Watch Park’s film below or at this link.) The film blends martial arts with romance, dark comedy and pansori (판소리) — Korea’s traditional musical storytelling technique — to tell a surreal tale featuring both a wedding and a funeral. In the 21-minute movie, an undertaker digs up an...
CELL PHONES
Variety

Variety

49K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy