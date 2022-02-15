ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Shudder Acquires Uruguayan Zombie Flick ‘Virus: 32,’ From Director Gustavo Hernandez (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jamie Lang
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYKeS_0eEsdHyB00

Click here to read the full article.

AMC Networks’ genre-focused streaming platform Shudder has acquired the rights to horror maestro Gustavo Hernández’s “Virus: 32” in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.

The deal was closed between Shudder and Pip Ngo from XYZ, CAA Media Finance and Juan Torres from Latido Films. Spanish sales powerhouse Latido is selling the film and has been showing it to buyers at this year’s European Film Market.

A high-profile title to track since it was first unveiled at the virtual Cannes Market in 2020, “Virus: 32” stars Paula Silva (“In the Quarry”) and former Berlin Silver Bear winner Daniel Hendler (“Lost Embrace”) in a story about a rapidly spreading virus which transforms people into intelligent, ultra-violent, extra-fast zombie hunters. However, after each wave of attack by the monsters, they’re left incapacitated for 32 seconds while they recover their strength, hence the name of the virus and the film’s title.

“Virus: 32” focuses its gaze on a single mother who works as the overnight guard at an abandoned sports club, forced by circumstance to bring her daughter with her each night. During one of her shifts, the aggressive zombies invade the complex and the mother must fight to recover her daughter.

The film is produced by Sebastián Aloi’s Aeroplano in Argentina and Hernández and Ignacio Garcia Cucucovich’s Mother Superior Films in Uruguay. It had its market premiere during the EFM.

“With ‘Virus: 32,’ director Gustavo Hernández builds a lean, mean and terrifying thrill ride of a mother desperately trying to save her daughter from a zombie apocalypse. Combined with a stunning visual aesthetic, we know the film will delight genre fans everywhere,” said Emily Gotto, VP of global acquisitions and co-productions at Shudder who helped negotiate the deal.

For his part, Torres added: “We are committed to bringing high level genre movies from Hispanic countries like ‘Virus-32’ and we are confident that Shudder, XYZ and CAA Media Finance are the perfect partners for this title.”

Hernández is one of Latin America’s most exciting genre filmmakers, having impressed with his Directors’ Fortnight player “The Silent House” – remade in the U.S. with Elizabeth Olsen – and Tribeca-player “You Shall Not Sleep.”

The English-language market deals continue a fine run of sales for the film which was acquired early on by Contents Gate Co. in South Korea, Edko Films in Hong Kong and Bodhi Films for Southeast Asia.

Latido has told Variety that deals for several other Asian markets are in advanced negotiations, that an announcement from France is imminent and that several German-speaking territories have shown interest.

In Latin America, Buena Vista will release the film this spring.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Shadow Lines’ Director A.J. Annila Set for First HBO Max Finnish Original Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Versatile Finnish helmer A.J. Annila (“Sauna,” “Shadow Lines,” “Peacemaker”) is on board to direct the thriller series with a working title of “ID” which marks HBO Max’s first commission of a Finnish premium TV show. Set in the art fraud world, the six-part series is co-created by seasoned writer Aleksi Bardy (“Tom of Finland,” “Moscow Noir”) and Mia Ylönen (“Bad Apples,” “Moscow Noir”) for Finnish production powerhouse Helsinki-Filmi, a subsidiary of Finland’s Aurora Studios. “ID” revolves around art fraud investigator Emma who goes undercover to infiltrate an auction house in Stockholm in order to investigate the firm’s connection to a notorious money...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sujata Day, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker and ‘Insecure’ Actor, Signs With Mosaic (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Mosaic has signed multi-hyphenate actor, director, and writer Sujata Day for representation in all areas. Day’s directorial debut “Definition Please” was recently acquired by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY and is currently streaming on Netflix. The indie film earned multiple awards on its festival circuit including the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at San Francisco CAAM Fest, Best Feature Film at Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, and Outstanding Directorial Debut Award at the South Asian Film Festival of America. Day also received the Special Jury Award for Fresh Narrative Voice at the Los Angeles...
MOVIES
Variety

IFC Midnight and Shudder Buy Psychological Horror Film ‘She Will’ (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Midnight and Shudder have closed a multi-territory deal for “She Will,” a psychological horror directed by artist and filmmaker Charlotte Colbert. The film is a gothic fairy tale about Veronica Ghent who after a double mastectomy, goes to a healing retreat in rural Scotland with her young nurse Desi. There, she discovers that the process of such surgery opens up questions about her very existence, leading her to start to question and confront past traumas. The two develop an unlikely bond as mysterious forces give Veronica the power to enact revenge within her dreams. “She Will” has been a hit on...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Canada#Uruguayan#Amc Networks#Xyz#Caa Media Finance#Latido Films#Spanish#European Film Market#Berlin Silver Bear#Mother Superior Films#Efm#Vp
Variety

MK2 Films Boards Sundance Prizewinning Syrian Director Soudade Kaadan’s ‘Nezouh’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MK2 Films, the banner behind Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated “The Worst Person in the World,” has boarded “Nezouh,” from Syrian director Soudade Kaadan. The drama, set against the backdrop of the conflict in Damascus, marks Kaadan’s follow up to her 2018 feature debut, “The Day I Lost My Shadow,” which won the Lion of the Future prize at Venice. Her 2019 short “Aziza,” meanwhile, won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize. Co-financed by BFI, which awarded National Lottery funding, and Film4, “Nezouh” is an allegorical tale of female emancipation. The movie follows 14-year-old Zeina and her family, whose lives are shaken after a bomb rips...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

‘The Spine of Night’ To Premiere Exclusively On Shudder This March

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that The Spine of Night (read review – HERE) will be available exclusively to stream on the platform starting this March. The Spine of Night stars an all-star cast of Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”), Patton Oswalt (Young Adult), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) and Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”). The film was co-written and co-directed by Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King.
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

New Russian distributor Arna Media staffs up, acquires titles (exclusive)

Nadezda Motina’s Moscow-based distributor Arna Media has made a raft of appointments ahead of the EFM, and acquired an upcoming war drama starring Omar Sy and pagan horror from director William Brent Bell. The firm, which was launched by Russian media executive Motina in October, has named Olga Tarasova...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Argentina
dailydead.com

Shudder Acquires THE CELLAR Ahead of the Film’s SXSW Premiere

Ahead of the film's March premiere at SXSW, Shudder has acquired The Cellar, with plans to release it on streaming services this April!. Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, announced today the acquisition of The Cellar, from critically-acclaimed Irish writer-director Brendan Muldowney and starring Elisha Cuthbert and Eoin Macken, ahead of the film’s world premiere at SXSW. The film is also the closing film of FrightFest Glasgow. The Cellar will have a day-and-date premiere on April 15th, streaming exclusively on Shudder in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand with a U.S. theatrical release through RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

THE CELLAR: Shudder Acquires Brendan Muldowney's SXSW Midnighters Horror Flick

Keira Woods' daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. She soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family's souls forever. Shudder have just announced that they have acquired Brendan Muldowney's horror flick,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Pure Hearts’ Director Roberto De Paolis Steps Up Production of His Young Films Shingle (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Italian director and producer Roberto De Paolis, whose 2017 debut “Pure Hearts” launched from Cannes, is stepping up activity of his Young Films shingle and has completed his follow-up feature, “Princess,” about a young African woman who’s a victim of the sex trade. Described by De Paolis as “the unfiltered story of a young Nigerian who prostitutes herself in Ostia, outside Rome, in a seaside pine forest,” “Princess” (first look image above) features Glory Kevin, a real victim of the sex trade, in the title role plus other non-professional actors with similar backgrounds. Rounding out...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

‘Achrome’ Director Maria Ignatenko Resorts to Poetry Amid Unrest, Will Focus on ‘Animal Trials’ Next (EXCLUSIVE)

As Russia-Ukraine tensions rise, dominating international headlines, director Maria Ignatenko talks about the hell of war in her Rotterdam Film Festival title “Achrome.” But her oneiric film, lensed by Anton Gromov, is not exactly a comment on the current situation in Europe. “This particular topic is becoming more and more timely these days, but my film is poetry,” she says.
MOVIES
Variety

Kino Lorber Acquires U.S. Rights to Sundance Indian Title ‘Fire in the Mountains’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Kino Lorber has acquired U.S. rights to writer-director Ajitpal Singh’s debut feature, “Fire in the Mountains,” which premiered in the World Dramatic Competition of the Sundance Film Festival in 2021. A powerful feminist tale set in a tourist homestay in the Himalayan foothills of northern India, the film centers around a woman (Vinamrata Rai), the sole breadwinner of the household, who scrimps and saves for her son’s medical treatment, while her alcoholic husband believes that an expensive shamanic ritual is the answer to all their woes. The film is produced by Alan McAlex and Ajai...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Shudder falls for TrustNordisk’s 'Attachment' (exclusive)

Shudder has struck an exclusive deal for North America, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand rights to Gabriel Bier Gislason’s Attachment, in a deal done with TrustNordisk. The film is described as a horror romance steeped in Jewish folklore. The story follows a Danish actress past her prime who...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

GOOD MADAM (MLUNGU WAM): Shudder Acquires South African Horror

Tsidi, a single mother, is forced to move in with her estranged mother Mavis, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively for her catatonic white ‘Madam’ in an affluent Cape Town suburb. As Tsidi tries to heal her family however, a sinister specter begins to stir. Shudder have announced...
MOVIES
Variety

Argentine Director Gastón Solnicki Talks Berlin Debut ‘A Little Love Package’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. By way of improvisation, relying heavily on events to naturally develop, Argentine filmmaker Gastón Solnicki presents a meandering ode to the city of Vienna, its customs, cultures, facades, and the near-sacrilege of enacting a smoking ban in cafes city-wide. In, “A Little Love Package,” two main protagonists become the vehicles through which the minutiae of everyday life in Vienna unfolds. Experimental aural and visual cues present themselves as Angeliki (Angeliki Papoulia) and Carmen (Carmen Chaplin) seek the perfect apartment in a city suspended in time. Produced by Little Magnet Films, out of Austria, and Solnicki’s...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Vertigo Releasing acquires Tribeca winner ‘The Novice’ for UK-Ireland (exclusive)

Vertigo Releasing has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Tribeca award-winning US feature The Novice. The film is the directorial debut of US writer-director Lauren Hadaway, and is based on her personal experience as a competitive collegiate rower. Isabelle Fuhrman stars as an obsessive college freshman who joins her university’s rowing team...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

49K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy