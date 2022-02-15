ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine standoff to test market stability, says EU watchdog

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Bull and bear statues stand outside Frankfurt's stock exchange July 2, 2012. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Worries about Ukraine and the removal of help for economies over COVID-19 will challenge markets, which were already showing signs of being overvalued and heading for sharp corrections over coming months, the European Union's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.

The threat of a possible invasion by Russia of Ukraine raises the risk of further bouts of volatility, especially in sectors such as energy and commodities, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a report on trends in risks.

"We maintain our assessment of very high market and liquidity risks; high credit, contagion and operational risks; and elevated environmental risks," ESMA said.

"Going forward, we continue to see high risks to institutional and retail investors of further – possibly significant – market corrections."

Western governments have warned Russia that it faces hefty sanctions if it invades Ukraine.

Steffen Kern, head of risk analysis at ESMA, said exposures to Russia varied across the EU, and an escalation in tension would move beyond the energy sector and into commodities like metals.

Exposures in the investment funds sector and derivatives to Russia were, however, limited, Kern said.

"Commodities are high on our monitoring agenda, cyber risk is very high on our monitoring agenda," Kern said, adding that ESMA was ready to help deal with any severe market disruptions.

The watchdog is also monitoring how "zombie" or highly indebted companies would cope with rises in interest rates.

It is also keeping an eye on higher premiums or "greeniums" on bonds which tout their green credentials, even though there are no official sustainability standards or independent checks.

Combating potential "greenwashing" or over-inflated green credentials in investments has become a priority for ESMA. read more

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by William Maclean and David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Rebels announce evacuation from east Ukraine

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Friday they planned to evacuate their breakaway region's residents to Russia, a shock turn in a conflict the West believes Moscow plans to use to justify an all-out invasion of its neighbour. Announcing the move on social media,...
Reuters

Biden to make remarks on Ukraine as conflict intensifies

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will deliver public remarks on Friday to give an update on U.S. diplomatic efforts to prevent what it calls an increasingly likely Russian invasion of Ukraine amid shelling and an evacuation in eastern Ukraine. Biden will speak at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT)...
Reuters

Separatists in eastern Ukraine begin mass evacuation -Interfax

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine gathered children at an orphanage in the breakaway region on Friday to begin evacuating them to Russia, the Interfax news agency reported. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic announced a mass evacuation of the region's residents to Russia earlier on...
Reuters

Separatists in eastern Ukraine say car blown up near rebel HQ - TASS

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine said on Friday that a car had been blown up near their government building in the centre of the city of Donetsk, the TASS news agency reported. Russia's Interfax news agency reported that nobody was hurt in the incident....
Reuters

Russian authorities clash on plans for crypto regulation

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A simmering dispute over cryptocurrency regulation in Russia heated up on Friday as the finance ministry submitted legislative proposals that clashed with the central bank's demand for a blanket ban. The Bank of Russia has proposed banning cryptocurrency trading and mining due to the threat...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX outperforms broader EMs for the week, Ukraine-Russia in focus

* Latam currencies to end the week 1% higher * Rouble skids as Ukraine fears surge * Argentina's $40 bln IMF deal nears finish line By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar Feb 18 (Reuters) - A gauge for Latin American currencies rose on Friday, clocking bigger gains than the broader emerging markets index in a week dominated by heightened tension over Russia and Ukraine. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies is set to add 1% for the week, while its EM counterpart was poised to gain 0.4%. Most major south and central American currencies rose, with Brazil's real up 0.5% and Mexico's peso rising 0.2%. The two biggest markets in Latin America had sharply underperformed developed markets last year, but as central banks in the regions continue their tightening cycles, analysts point to currencies in Brazil and Mexico as becoming more attractive to investors. "There was a notion coming into 2022 that emerging markets could be relatively undervalued versus developed markets," said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. "And you see that reflected in the EM performance... as long as we have a peaking in monetary tightening and no large global growth shocks, EM, after a period of less robust performance compared to developed markets, looks attractive." Stocks in Latin America rose 0.5% on Friday, heading for a sixth straight week of gains after registering just one weekly fall at the beginning of the year. Friction between Russia and Ukraine kept most other financial markets on edge. Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Friday they planned to evacuate their breakaway region's residents to Russia, a move the West believes Moscow could use to justify an invasion of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade. A Reuters witness said a loud warning siren sounded in the centre of the east Ukrainian city of Donetsk after the announcement of an evacuation. Russia's rouble gave back gains from earlier in the session to fall 0.2%. In Mexico, a preliminary estimate showed its economy is expected to have contracted in January versus December, but likely grew in the month from a year earlier. Argentina's informal peso jumped 2.4% after its deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to refinance over $40 billion in debts edged closer to the finish line, despite protests in the South American country that has a long and uneasy history with the global lender. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1521 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1233.50 -0.76 MSCI LatAm 2392.65 0.61 Brazil Bovespa 113753.81 0.2 Mexico IPC 52739.91 0.05 Chile IPSA 4556.88 0.17 Argentina MerVal 90010.09 0.036 Colombia COLCAP 1503.15 0.01 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1188 0.92 Mexico peso 20.2897 -0.03 Chile peso 795.1 -0.03 Colombia peso 3922.11 0.21 Peru sol 3.7017 0.36 Argentina peso (interbank) 106.7700 -0.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 209 2.39 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, bonds rise as Ukraine tensions simmer

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Stocks slid in Europe and on Wall Street while safe-haven government debt prices rose after hopes diplomacy might resolve the Ukraine crisis gave way on news of increased shelling in the country’s east and a tough stance from Russia. European shares erased earlier...
Reuters

Gold edges lower as hopes of U.S.-Russia talks calm markets

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gold retreated slightly from the key $1,900-per-ounce level on Friday as hopes for U.S.-Russia talks brought some calm to wider markets, but lingering concerns over Ukraine kept bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,895.91 per ounce by...
Reuters

Ukraine says world must condemn Russian actions in its east

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine on Friday called on the international community to condemn what it said were provocations by Russia in separatist-held eastern Ukrainian areas, saying that Moscow would only escalate the situation further if it did not. The Ukrainian government has strongly denied suggestions by Russia that it could...
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

