ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity birthdays: Feb. 15

Lake Geneva Regional News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the notable people celebrating...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Clark Jr.
Person
Steven Michael Quezada
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Adam Granduciel
Person
Amber Riley
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Celebrity
SheKnows

Kate Hudson's Teen Son Ryder Robinson Is Dating an Actress From an A-List Family

Romance is in the air this week as one young Hollywood couple confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official. They aren’t entertainment industry A-listers (yet), but their parents certainly are, making this a true Hollywood rom-com. Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s son, Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann’s daughter, Iris Apatow, 19. It was Ryder who shared the news on his social media account with an adorable snapshot of him giving Iris a smooch on the cheek. She giggled in delight with her arms embracing his neck and shoulders and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera wows in vinyl floral suit for romantic post with fiancé Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera embraced the spirit of Valentine's Day with a romantic shoot featuring fiancé Matthew Rutler she shared on social media. The singer shared a series of pictures from her 41st birthday party, with a sign that read: "XTINA XLI" in the background. The couple stood with a huge bouquet of flowers as he embraced the singer, who was dressed in a spectacular outfit.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

On a Bittersweet Occasion, Young & Restless’ Jess Walton Shares How She and Her Late Husband Would ‘Always Celebrate Together’

Some traditions are too important to break. For many folks, February is a month of frilly hearts, sweet candies and sweeter love. For Young & Restless‘ Jess Walton (Jill), though, the month got off to a rough start as she faced the six-month anniversary of husband John James’ passing. It’s a difficult milestone to hit, but Walton’s story doesn’t end there.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy