ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alia Bhatt Talks Teaming With Sanjay Leela Bhansali On “Powerful” Story ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ – Berlin

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnMmU_0eEsapeA00

Despite her young age, India-born British actress Alia Bhatt has sustained herself as a leading lady in Hindi cinema for the past decade, racking up credits including Gully Boy, Raazi and Highway.

Among the awards and box office successes have also been a selection of high-profile premieres at international festivals, which is not routinely a route trodden by Indian cinema.

Her 2014 crime pic Highway debuted at the Berlin International Film festival, as did the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy . This year, she is back with Gangubai Kathiawadi , the feminist tale of a sex worker who rises to become a powerful underworld figure.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who Bhatt tells us below in an interview she has always wanted to work with, the film also features an extended cameo from Ajay Devgn, and a turn from Vijay Raaz as a transsexual character (the latter has drawn some criticism for not casting a trans actor, which Bhatt also discusses).

The actress talks us through the film’s lengthy process to screen, which included a Covid-related production delay and pandemic-enforced release delays, as well as her hopes for breaking into western cinema after signing with WME last year.

Gangubai Kathiawadi premieres on February 16 in Berlin’s Special Gala program.

DEADLINE: How much are you looking forward to this film screening in Berlin?

ALIA BHATT: I have been to Berlin twice before so I hope third time’s a charm, even though the first two were pretty charming. This is one of the most challenging, emotional parts, one which I’ve connected with the most. I lived with it for two years while we shot the film, it’s super close to my heart.

DEADLINE: Make sure to dress up warm for the premiere…

BHATT: I’ll be wearing a sari, so I will freeze, but then I’ll make sure I put a nice shawl around myself.

DEADLINE: What was your initial reaction to reading this part?

BHATT: It’s funny, the story that I was meant to do with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was originally a love story. We were ready to shoot but the film was shelved for a number of reasons. It was a big dream of mine to be directed by Sanjay. He was quite calm and relaxed because he also had this script Gangubai Kathiawadi, and he said he wanted to make it with me. My first reaction was shock, it was a complete genre shift – this was a hard-hitting, almost gangster-like character that I had to play. My second reaction was acceptance that he wanted me to play the part. In that particular moment I was doubtful I would be able to pull it off, it’s extremely intense and away from the person I am and the life I’ve seen, from anything I’ve experienced. But he had that vision so clearly, I had to go with that experience, who was I to question it?

DEADLINE : She seems like a bit of a badass. Did you have any nerves around playing a sex worker? India can be quite a conservative country.

BHATT: Yes, but it’s not that sex workers haven’t been in our cinema in the past. It’s not the most commercial subject, but there have been films made on this subject. I think if you give the audience a really good character, where they come from or who they are becomes secondary. I wasn’t reluctant at all, at the heart of this film are a lot of powerful social points. It’s an underdog story, a story of struggle. Wherever you come from, I think everyone can connect to a story of rising from struggle.

DEADLINE: It looks like quite an empowering, feminist story, was that aspect appealing to you?

BHATT: Absolutely. The feminist in me was even more activated after this part. I became more sensitive to the conversation of equality, which has been ongoing for a while, and will continue until there’s no need for it.

DEADLINE: Talking about representation and roles for women, do you feel like Bollywood, and the wider Indian film industry, has improved in terms of its handling of female characters?

BHATT: Most definitely, although there have been strong characters written for women for many years now. Even so, we still have the conversation of female-led films, female directors being a new thing, it’s looked upon as unique which I don’t understand.

DEADLINE: There has been some debate about the fact Vijay Raaz plays a trans character in the film (the actor is not trans), do you have an opinion on that?

BHATT: I have heard this conversation various times for different films. While I do understand where they’re coming from, I feel like it’s up to the director and their vision. It’s not there to offend anyone, maybe the director found it interesting to have an actor like Vijay Raaz, who identifies as male, play a trans character. The audience has never seen him that way, you see the actor and the ability to transform within that person. I think that’s a better perspective, but I do understand where people are coming from.

DEADLINE: This film marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 25th year in the Hindi film industry, tell me about the experience of collaborating with him.

BHATT: It was everything that I expected and more. I knew it would be a magical experience, I’ve been a fan of his work over the years, and I really got to the heart of where that comes from. I feel like there is so much more to discover. He doesn’t make films because he needs to get them done in X-number of days – that’s why he’s known for making films for a long time – he wants to flesh out every moment in every scene. He gives the actor so much room to create, to discover. If I’m not getting a scene, he’ll give me an hour to get it right. For the two years that we shot the film, it was like I was in a world of my own. I don’t think there’s any director I’ve worked with who cares so much about me doing my best.

DEADLINE: You had a production delay because of the lockdown back in spring 2020 – what was that experience like?

BHATT: It was very challenging, but as a world at that point we didn’t know what had hit us. I don’t think anyone expected it to go online as long as it did. The world was in distress, that enveloped the feeling of ‘what’s going to happen to my film?’ I chose to not be selfish and think about myself, and wait for things to settle, taking each day as it came. Going back on set after six months, there was a new invigorating energy that came into the whole crew. There was now a deeper purpose to complete the film.

DEADLINE: The release was also delayed, it’s finally happening now on February 25, how is cinema faring in India at the moment?

BHATT: I think it’s just about taking off again. We’re still running at lesser capacity in two major sectors. There have been a couple of films released that have fared well at the box office. Spider-Man did really well over here. In India film viewing is very close to the audience, it’s like spirituality for them, they need to go to the theaters. People want to get out of their homes. I believe people will go to the theaters if we give them the movies. Slowly the confidence will come back to those who are scared [of Covid]. The theater experience is irreplaceable.

DEADLINE: During the pandemic we’ve seen the streaming services rise in influence around the world, including in India, one of your recent films, Darlings, will now premiere on Netflix. How does that compare to the experience of releasing a film theatrically like Gangubai Kathiawadi?

BHATT: Honestly, I think OTT has been great. There are a lot of films that don’t have a widespread audience, that people may not want to go to the theater to see, but they will watch it at home, and it can travel across the world that way. Today I am sitting in India and I’m watching Korean content, Spanish content. It has made the world a much smaller place. Good content will always travel. I’m excited about Darlings going on OTT, I think it’s an Indian story that people can enjoy globally.

DEADLINE: You signed with WME last year, when can we expect your Hollywood debut?

BHATT: [Laughs] Hopefully soon! Through the pandemic things have slowed down a bit, but we’re going to make this happen. When there’s a will, there’s a way.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Mumbai Film Festival Moves 2022 Edition Online

Click here to read the full article. The 22nd edition of the Mumbai Film Festival, due to be held March 12 – 22, is moving online in the face of enduring challenges first brought about by the pandemic. Festival Artistic Director Smriti Kiran posted on Instagram that the team was “having to sit out the March edition of the festival” but that they would announce a selection of films that will screen virtually in February and March via partner platform Shift 72. “This might not be the beginning we wanted but it marks a start. The journey in unfurling the altering and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Onetime ‘Jerry Springer’ Producer Sentenced To Prison After Death Of Sister In Burning Garage

Click here to read the full article. A television producer charged with killing her sister pleaded no contest today to voluntary manslaughter. Jill Blackstone, 59, was immediately sentenced to eight years in state prison following her plea to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter involving the March 2015 death of her 49-year-old sister Wendy Blackstone in Studio City, along with three felony counts of animal cruelty involving three dogs — two of whom died. Police contend that Blackstone — who has worked on such programs as The Jerry Springer Show, Divorce Court and Family Court with Judge Penny — set a garage...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Hillary Clinton On Fox News’ Amplification Of “Spying” Claims: “They’re Getting Awfully Close To Actual Malice In Their Attacks”

Click here to read the full article. Hillary Clinton went on offense against a fusillade of attacks from Donald Trump and his defenders among rightward talk hosts and media outlets, as she took aim specifically at Fox News. “Fox leads the charge in their accusations against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again,” Clinton said in a speech before New York state Democrats. “And as an aside, they are getting awfully close to actual malice in their attacks.” Last week, John Durham, the special counsel who has been investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, raised some new allegations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Hillary Rodham Clinton And Louise Penny’s Novel ‘State Of Terror’ To Be Adapted Into Feature Film

Madison Wells, Gigi Pritzker’s award-winning, independent entertainment company, has acquired and will develop a feature adaptation of State of Terror, the best-selling novel by former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and New York Times best-selling novelist Louise Penny. This high-stakes thriller of international intrigue follows novice Secretary of State Ellen Adams, who is unexpectedly brought into the administration by a newly-elected President, her political and personal adversary. Events soon erupt that sweep her into a world of global intrigue and diplomacy where the stakes could not be higher and the potential consequences, both personal and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vijay Raaz
Person
Alia Bhatt
Person
Ajay Devgn
Person
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Person
Bhansali
Deadline

Judge Rules Donald Trump, Children Must Testify In New York Attorney General Investigation

Click here to read the full article. A New York state judge ruled that Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr. and Ivanka must answer questions under oath within 21 days as part of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation of the Trump Organization. New York State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron denied the Trumps’ efforts to quash subpoenas issued by James. An appeal is expected. Trump’s lawyers argued that James was trying to sidestep state law by having the former president testify in a civil proceeding while his company also is being investigated on criminal charges. The latter is a probe being conducted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Oscars: Performers & Presenters Won’t Need Vax, But Nominees & Guests Will – Plus Two Negative Tests

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars finally has a Covid policy. Presenters and performers at next month’s Academy Awards will not be required to show proof of vaccination, but nominees and guests will. People in the latter group also must have two negative PCR tests, Deadline has confirmed. In a story posted tonight, The New York Times quoted an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokeswoman as saying Oscar presenters and performers indeed will be subject to rigorous Covid testing, however. The Times also noted that audience members in the sections of the Dolby Theatre nearest to the stage won’t be required...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Penélope Cruz To Receive Montecito Award At Santa Barbara Film Festival

The Santa Barbara Film Festival said Thursday that newly minted Oscar nominee Penélope Cruz has been chosen to receive the Montecito Award at the festival’s 37th edition next month. The honor will be bestowed during a ceremony March 8 that will include an in-person conversation with Cruz, who was nominated last week in the Best Actress category for her role in Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers. It’s the fourth Oscar nom for Cruz, who won the Supporting Actress Oscar in 2009 for Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Cruz now joins a roster of SBIFF honorees that includes her husband and fellow Oscar nominee...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Deadline

‘Ozark’ Grabs Nielsen Streaming Crown As ‘Encanto’ Holds Steady; ‘Archive 81’ Has Splashy Debut In No. 3 Spot

Click here to read the full article. The debut of the first seven episodes in Ozark‘s fourth season helped the series rack up 2.9 billion streaming minutes in the U.S. for the week of January 17 to 23. That vaulted the Netflix series to the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s weekly chart. Season 3 of Ozark premiered in March 2020, so anticipation had been building for the fresh batch of episodes. Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed when the second part of Season 4 will premiere. Evenly split between male and female viewers, according to Nielsen, the show also hits a broad range of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Leela#Film Star#Alia Bhatt Talks Teaming#British#Indian#Covid#Wme#Special Gala
Deadline

Former Los Angeles Angels Executive Eric Kay Guilty Of Drug Charges In Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Click here to read the full article. A Fort Worth, Texas jury has found former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay guilty of distributing fentanyl and causing the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019. The jury turned in its verdict within three hours of beginning deliberations this morning. Kay was immediately taken into custody. “We’re obviously disappointed in the verdict. We thought there were many reasons to doubt the government’s case,” said Reagan Wynn, one of Kay’s attorneys. “This is a tragedy all the way around. Eric Kay is getting ready to do minimum 20 years in a federal penitentiary...
FORT WORTH, TX
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: Jeff Bridges Drama Back In Production & Slated For Premiere At FX

The Jeff Bridges drama The Old Man is back in production and set to premiere this summer via FX and the next day on Hulu. Production was delayed while Bridges was undergoing cancer treatment for lymphoma. The veteran actor announced he was in remission in September. The Old Man heralds Bridges’ return to series television after five decades. FX Networks @ TCA: Deadline’s Complete Coverage The series, which is based on the eponymous novel written by Thomas Perry, centers on Dan Chase, played by Bridges, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since.  When an assassin...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘All American’: Christian James Joins CW Series As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Christian James (Cerebrum) is set for a key recurring role opposite Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan and Michael Evans Behling in CW’s All American. James will play Wade Waters, full of East Coast privilege, Wade Waters is the arrogant but talented quarterback for GAU (Golden Angeles University). He enjoys his position of power over the freshmen and makes a point to haze them by putting them in uncomfortable situations and using team status to pressure the new guys into questionable choices. In Season 4, Spencer (Ezra) is back for his senior year at South Crenshaw...
NFL
Deadline

Ava DuVernay’s Array Pulls Out Of Spotify First-Look Deal; Inclusive Storytelling Pact Announced In Early 2021

Click here to read the full article. Like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and India Arie, Ava DuVernay’s Array is no longer doing business with Spotify. Just more than a year after the activist Oscar nominee’s film collective inked a first-look deal with the music and podcast streamer, a spokesperson for Array has confirmed the plug has been pulled. Even though Array had set the LEAP Files podcast as its inaugural offering with Spotify, no actual projects had made it to the streaming platforms yet. A spokesperson for Spotify said today the company had no comment on Array’s exit, which occurred in the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Hero Nation Podcast: ‘Peacemaker’ Stars Danielle Brooks & Jennifer Holland On Season 1 Finale, Making The Series, & Who “The True Badasses Are”

Click here to read the full article. “I feel like we are left as a team, as a unit, and it took a journey for us to get there, but we finally do,” says Peacemaker star Danielle Brooks of the first season of the HBO Max series from James Gunn. “And I think we realize who the true badasses are – and that’s us, the two women you are taking to right here,” the actor laughs, along with co-star Jennifer Holland. Mere hours after the Peacemaker Season 1 finale dropped, Brooks and Holland joined Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast to talk about where...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Showtime’s ‘First Lady’ Anthology Drama Examines White House Intrigue In Official Trailer

A look at the White House experiences of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt is what Showtime’s anthology drama First Lady is all about. Its official trailer has been released in advance of the series’ April debut. The new anthology drama stars Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), as former first lady Michelle Obama, Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) as Betty Ford, and Emmy and Screen Actors Guild winner Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt. Showtime bills the series as “a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

EOne Signs Left Bank Pictures Exec Sharon Hughff To Head Up UK Scripted

EOne has signed The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures exec Sharon Hughff as Creative Director, Scripted Television in the UK. Reporting into Global Scripted Television President Pancho Mansfield, Hughff will oversee eOne’s scripted team and pipeline in the nation, spearheading efforts to expand the slate to Europe and Asia. Hughff has spent nine years at Left Bank, during which time she produced the likes of ITV’s The Halcyon, Sky’s Strike Back and Netflix’s White Lines. She has also worked for Shed Media, producing long-running BBC series Waterloo Road amongst others. Mansfield said: “With her strong talent relationships and passion for producing great drama, Sharon will be a fantastic...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Tracy Oliver’s ‘Harlem’ Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon

Click here to read the full article. Camille, Tye, Quinn and Angie will reunite for another go-round. Tracy Oliver’s comedy Harlem, has been renewed for a second season on Prime Video. The series hails from Amazon Studios, Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV, where Poehler is under a deal. Created, written, and executive produced by Oliver, Harlem follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille (Meagan Good) is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has an extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures but has...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Dmitri M. Johnson’s dj2 Entertainment To Adapt Video Games For TV Under First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios will further dive into the world of video game adaptations, signing a first-look deal with one of the production companies behind the Sonic The Hedgehog film.  The streamer has struck a deal with Dmitri M. Johnson’s dj2 Entertainment, which co-produced the Sonic film and is involved in the sequel. Under the pact, dj2 Entertainment, which specializes in bringing video game titles to screen, will create and produce content that will exclusively stream on Prime Video, including TV adaptations of gaming IP. The deal comes shortly after dj2 struck a deal with Josef Fares’ Hazelight Studios to bring Game Of The Year...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Loki’: Justin Benson And Aaron Moorhead Tapped As Season 2 Directors Of Marvel Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Following a first season that saw strong reviews and record viewing numbers, Marvel is now getting the wheels in motion for a second season of its Disney+ series Loki. Deadline is hearing that Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have come on to co-direct a majority of the episodes for the upcoming season, which will see Tom Hiddleston returning to star. Hiddleston and Michael Waldron, who wrote and served as showrunner in Season 1, will executive produce Season 2. Eric Martin is penning all six episodes. While plot details are being kept under wraps for...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Actor-Comedian Bill Bellamy Signs With Buchwald

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy, the actor and stand-up comic best known for his cult comedy classic How to Be a Player, has signed with Buchwald for representation. Bellamy hosts and exec produces the TV One series Bill Bellamy’s Who Got Jokes?, currently in its fourth season, which has over the years featured appearances from such rising comedians as Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rey Howery and Karlous Miller. Bellamy recently finished shooting a role in Chris Spencer’s Back on the Strip, opposite Haddish, J.B. Smoove and Wesley Snipes, and was recently seen as the lead in the BET+...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Berlin’s European Film Market Publishes Stats For Virtual 2022 Edition

Click here to read the full article. The Berlin Film Festival’s industry wing, the European Film Market (EFM), has confirmed that 600 exhibitors from 62 countries took part in this year’s virtual edition, up from last year’s figure of 504. A total of 1,300 market screenings of 827 films took place, including 600 premieres. That was down from last year’s numbers of 1,452 screenings. However, this year participants will be able to view films across the coming weeks as catch-up screenings. For the first time, companies from Costa Rica, Malaysia, Mongolia and Uruguay were amongst the exhibitors. It was another challenging year for...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

49K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy