Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 06:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 5 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO