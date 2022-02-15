ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Effective: 2022-02-17 08:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 15:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 15:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 06:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 5 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 07:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 5 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 05:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County Locally Dense Fog Possible Early This Morning Areas of fog, some locally dense will continue to develop over the next several hours. Visibilities could drop down to a mile in general during this time frame, with localized areas having visibilities drop down to a half a mile or less. If lower visibilities occur, a dense fog advisory may be needed. Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 11:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 04:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Numerous strong, potentially life threatening rip currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Coastal Volusia Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Entering the surf is strongly discouraged due to the dangerous surf and rip current conditions.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 06:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County Locally Dense Fog Ongoing Early This Morning Areas of fog, some locally dense have developed over the last several hours. Visibilities could drop down to a mile in general during this time frame, with localized areas having visibilities drop down to a half a mile or less. Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 06:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Collier County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 miles or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT

