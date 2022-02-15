WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar wiped out Austin Theory and Seth Rollins battled Randy Orton in the main event of Raw.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his manager MVP kicked off the show on Monday and were subsequently interrupted by each of Lashley's upcoming Elimination Chamber match opponents including Rollins, Riddle, Theory and AJ Styles.

Each grappler pleaded their case as to why they will emerge victorious from the Elimination Chamber as the new WWE Champion. Lashley responded angrily and even called out Lesnar, who is also in the match.

The Beast then arrived onto the scene wearing a cowboy hat and jeans. Lesnar walked down to the ring and got into Lashley's face before first placing his coat and hat onto Theory.

Theory, feeling disrespected by the move, attacked Lesnar from behind. Lesnar quickly sent the rookie to Suplex City, causing the other wrestlers to leave the ring. Lesnar finished Theory off with an F-5 and took Theory's phone in order to take a selfie with him in the middle of the ring.

The Elimination Chamber match takes place Saturday at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia. The show begins at 12 p.m. EST on Peacock.

Rollins and Orton had a highly-competitive match that featured both ring veterans pulling out all the stops in order to score the victory.

Orton was able to land a Suplex from the top rope. Rollins later responded with two Rolling Elbow strikes as he got ready to deliver the Curb Stomp. The Viper dodged the move and escaped from Rollins trying to perform the Pedigree.

Orton gained control by nailing Rollins with a Hanging DDT and then an RKO. Orton, before he could pin Rollins, was interrupted by his rivals, Raw Tag Team Champions Otis and Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy.

Orton's tag team partner Riddle came to the rescue and brawled with the Alpha Academy. Orton also joined in on the brawl and re-entered the ring where Rollins was waiting for him. Rollins knocked Orton out with the Curb Stomp and won the match as Raw went off the air.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Hall of Famer Lita had a contract signing for their title match Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

Lynch came down to the ring looking dejected. The Man, who was wearing sunglasses, asked Lita not to go ahead with the match and said she has lost slept thinking about having to face her teenage idol.

Lynch said Lita has nothing left to prove with the legend responding that she isn't back for just one match.

The champ warned Lita that she will do whatever it takes to remain champion and threatened to injure her before signing the contract. Lynch then left the ring looking dejected after she threw the contract at Lita.

Other moments from Raw included The Street Profits defeating Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode with help from Ziggler's rival Tommaso Ciampa of NXT fame; United States Champion Damian Priest successfully defending his title against Styles; Omos defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin; Bianca Belair winning a gauntlet match to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber match last against Rhea Ripley; Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan and Doudrop; The Alpha Academy defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio; and Alexa Bliss entering the Women's Elimination Chamber match.