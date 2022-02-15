ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nk4K3_0eEsXrRZ00

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar wiped out Austin Theory and Seth Rollins battled Randy Orton in the main event of Raw.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his manager MVP kicked off the show on Monday and were subsequently interrupted by each of Lashley's upcoming Elimination Chamber match opponents including Rollins, Riddle, Theory and AJ Styles.

Each grappler pleaded their case as to why they will emerge victorious from the Elimination Chamber as the new WWE Champion. Lashley responded angrily and even called out Lesnar, who is also in the match.

The Beast then arrived onto the scene wearing a cowboy hat and jeans. Lesnar walked down to the ring and got into Lashley's face before first placing his coat and hat onto Theory.

Theory, feeling disrespected by the move, attacked Lesnar from behind. Lesnar quickly sent the rookie to Suplex City, causing the other wrestlers to leave the ring. Lesnar finished Theory off with an F-5 and took Theory's phone in order to take a selfie with him in the middle of the ring.

The Elimination Chamber match takes place Saturday at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia. The show begins at 12 p.m. EST on Peacock.

Rollins and Orton had a highly-competitive match that featured both ring veterans pulling out all the stops in order to score the victory.

Orton was able to land a Suplex from the top rope. Rollins later responded with two Rolling Elbow strikes as he got ready to deliver the Curb Stomp. The Viper dodged the move and escaped from Rollins trying to perform the Pedigree.

Orton gained control by nailing Rollins with a Hanging DDT and then an RKO. Orton, before he could pin Rollins, was interrupted by his rivals, Raw Tag Team Champions Otis and Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy.

Orton's tag team partner Riddle came to the rescue and brawled with the Alpha Academy. Orton also joined in on the brawl and re-entered the ring where Rollins was waiting for him. Rollins knocked Orton out with the Curb Stomp and won the match as Raw went off the air.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Hall of Famer Lita had a contract signing for their title match Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

Lynch came down to the ring looking dejected. The Man, who was wearing sunglasses, asked Lita not to go ahead with the match and said she has lost slept thinking about having to face her teenage idol.

Lynch said Lita has nothing left to prove with the legend responding that she isn't back for just one match.

The champ warned Lita that she will do whatever it takes to remain champion and threatened to injure her before signing the contract. Lynch then left the ring looking dejected after she threw the contract at Lita.

Other moments from Raw included The Street Profits defeating Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode with help from Ziggler's rival Tommaso Ciampa of NXT fame; United States Champion Damian Priest successfully defending his title against Styles; Omos defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin; Bianca Belair winning a gauntlet match to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber match last against Rhea Ripley; Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan and Doudrop; The Alpha Academy defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio; and Alexa Bliss entering the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Says Current WWE Star Is Being Set Up To Do Big Things

WWE has its fair share of established stars, but you never know when someone new might break into the main event scene. Bobby Lashley has been on a roll over the last few years, and he recently picked up a major win over Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Lashley is once again the WWE Champion, but it looks like Lashley’s best days in WWE could still be ahead of him.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Austin Theory
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Chad Gable
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Cedric Alexander
Person
Dolph Ziggler
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar pays tribute to Vince McMahon

Brock Lesnar has worked with both WWE President Vince McMahon and UFC President Dana White during his professional wrestling and MMA careers. But only with one of the two did he really get along, so much so that he could be considered as a father. During an appearance on today's...
WWE
ComicBook

Brock Lesnar Describes Relationship With WWE's Vince McMahon

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in WWE, but he's also one of the biggest crossover stars ever, bouncing back and forth between WWE and UFC and experiencing great success in both. Lesnar is now in the mix for the Universal Championship as we head into Elimination Chamber, and ahead of the big event, Lesnar sat down with Pat McAfee (who is one of the best parts of SmackDown each week) to about the event as well as his relationship with Vince McMahon and how it's changed over the years. He was also asked to compare Vince with UFC's Dana White.
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns could break another huge record

In his very long reign of over 530 days, Friday Night Smackdown Tribal Chief Roman Reigns managed to smash all the records that belonged to that title before it came to his hands. Thanks to over 530 days of reign, Roman Reigns has in fact beaten the previous record belonging to Brock Lesnar, stopped at 504, with the blue show champion who never stops and has set a new record in his sights that only he can count.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Becky Lynch is in great trouble

Returning backstage, the RK-Broga Party goes on until Cable and Otis intervene who send all the guests away, overturn all the tables and finally, with the guitar, they hit Riddle. If you are interested, Dana Brooke lost her 24/7 Title, but it was not R-Truth, Tamina or Tozawa who won it, but her "best friend" Reggie who, after being friend zoned, wanted to avenge himself by pinning her via roll-up.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Instagram#The Elimination Chamber#Peacock#The Alpha Academy
culturedvultures.com

Here’s Brock Lesnar Beating Up R-Truth In WWE 2K22

Check out the video above for a full match in WWE 2K22 that shows off what happens when Brock Lesnar comes up against R-Truth. WWE 2K22 launches March 11th, 2022 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X & S, and Xbox One.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Brock Lesnar makes a strange appearance

The episode of RAW begins with the entry of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, accompanied by his manager MVP. The All Mighty makes it clear that he will win the Elimination Chamber match and that he will come to WrestleMania as reigning champion. Obviously, a few days before the show, the...
WWE
firstsportz.com

“He gave me a lot of great advice”; Bianca Belair opens up on her chat with John Cena at Summerslam 2021

Becky Lynch made her grand return from maternity leave back in 2021 at Summerslam. Bianca Belair was scheduled to defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks but due to an injury, the Boss couldn’t compete. Carmella was then announced as the new challenger when Becky Lynch made her memorable return and attacked Carmella. She then stood face-to-face with the Smackdown Women’s Champion and then challenged the EST of WWE. Belair accepted and the match took off.
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Speaks Out On Coming From A Family of Fighters, Dealing With Anxiety

Brock Lesnar recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and admitted that being a WWE Superstar takes a toll mentally. “I have a total crash after being in front of audiences,” Lesnar said. “Like, I go hibernate in Saskatchewan. Like, my downers – like, the anxiety from that – like, takes me a few days to recover. Forever, yeah it’s been that way. Like, I used to be on – have big wrestling matches in high school and – like, to come down from big arenas it’s like, I get nervous around people and I’m awkward as fuck. Yeah, but I’m putting on a show.
WWE
gamepur.com

More WWE 2K22 wrestler ratings, including for Becky Lynch and Rey Mysterio, revealed on G4 special

With less than a month before the release of WWE 2K22, 2K Sports and the WWE have been slowly releasing ratings for wrestlers that will be featured in this year’s game. February 15, however, changed all of that. A G4 special hosted by WWE wrestlers Xavier Woods — who’s also a personality on the network — and Bayley revealed ratings for some of the promotion’s biggest names, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and the cover athlete himself.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Thinks It’s His Year to Headline WWE WrestleMania

– Speaking to Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins spoke on wanting to headline WrestleMania 38 this year and why he feels like this is his year. He stated the following:. “Knock on wood, but that’s my spot. I feel like it’s my year. I’ve earned it, so...
WWE
Cinema Blend

Should Brock Lesnar Or Bobby Lashley Win WWE's Elimination Chamber? Let's Talk This Out

We’re just a day away from WWE Elimination Chamber. I’m hyped as it’s one of my favorite pay per views, excuse me premium live events, of the year, but also, I’m very confused about a lot of things. Ordinarily, I feel like I have a sense of where WWE may be going with a plotline (CC: 2022 Royal Rumble), but heading into Elimination Chamber, I have no idea what the hell Vince McMahon and company will choose to do in the title men’s match. To be honest, I don’t even know what they should do. I keep going back and forth. So, let’s talk this out, specifically as it relates to Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Says Incident With Jackass Forever‘s Wee-Man Wasn’t Staged

– During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar addressed the recent incident where he slammed Jackass Forever Wee-Man through a table at a hotel bar during the Royal Rumble weekend. The cast of the film were there as guests due to Johnny Knoxville competing in the Rumble match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Brock Lesnar Destroys A Table During Interview

That’s one way of doing things. There have been a lot of wrestlers over the years but only a handful truly stand out above the rest. It could be for one of a few reasons, though one of the easiest is to have someone do something physically impressive. Several wrestlers fit that description, but one of the most physically dominant of all time is still around today. This week, he used that dominance in a different way.
WWE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
286K+
Followers
50K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy