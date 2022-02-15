Relate - Valentine's Day

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunication is the bedrock of great relationships. The best way to build and maintain healthy relationships is to...

www.thedrum.com

wknofm.org

A Valentine's Day with Meaning

It is estimated that 190 million Valentines are sent each year. When you factor in electronic cards, the number goes up to 1 billion. What if Valentines were sent not just as a perfunctory obligation, but a true expression of love for the people in our lives who make a difference and give purpose and add meaning to our existence?
CELEBRATIONS
kiss951.com

Single On Valentine’s Day? You’ll Relate To These Meme’s

Single on Valentine’s Day? Me too, barring a miracle in the next few days. For anyone interested I appreciate flowers, wine, and quality time. But I digress. If you’re like me and your Valentine’s plans include a bottle of wine you won’t be sharing and some 50% off candy then this list is for you.
CELEBRATIONS
kiss951.com

What Your Valentine’s Present Says About Your Relationship

Are you happy with your Valentine’s present this year? There’s a lot of pressure on couples to get their significant other the right gift and not all partners knock it out of the park. Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and founder of the dating app Wingman, says Valentine’s Day gifts can tell you a lot about your relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
HEALTH
#Ogilvy
purewow.com

28 Things Your Partner Should Never Say to You (Like Never, Ever)

You’re already clued up on the things you should say to your one and only every day, plus the magic words that can diffuse pretty much any argument. But what about the things your partner should never say to you? Read through our list of blunders and aggressions below and you’ll never need to waste time scrolling through AITA relationship threads on Reddit again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
higherperspectives.com

The Animal You See First Reveals What You Value Most In Love

When we meet someone we're interested in, we don't automatically think of what exactly attracts us to us. There are deep rooted experiences, values, and developed preferences that give us a certain "type" that makes for our ideal partner. However, this is also the same reason why sometimes our type changes, after a certain experience or revelation subconsciously alters what we look for in someone we want to attach ourselves so intimately to.
PETS
marriage.com

How to Get Closure With a Narcissist: 12 Ways

Trying to leave a narcissist? Brace yourself as getting closure with a narcissist is going to be one of the most difficult things you’ve ever done. Not because they love you and can’t live without you but because they need you to be their source of narcissistic supply.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
higherperspectives.com

The Biggest Deathbeds Regrets Shared By The Dying

It's hard to pinpoint our exact regrets as we go through life because they're constantly changing. We regret decisions in the moment but we move on and eventually, they don't seem like a big deal. But, over time, some regrets accumulate and mold into one big regret. Unfortunately, by the time we realize what it is that we value most and wish we had done differently, it's a little too late. The good news is, if you're reading this, you're likely alive and well. That means that you still have an opportunity to do something about your regrets so by the time that you're on your deathbed, you have none.
HEALTH
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
psychologytoday.com

5 Signs that Someone Is Trying to Fake You Out

"Surface acting" involves masking one's true feelings and putting on a false front. Five signs indicate that someone may be faking their emotions. For example, they may stand to gain something by expressing a specific emotion. Research on surface acting in the workplace suggests that there are costs and benefits...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

8 dating red flags you need to look out for

[This article was originally published on July 2020.]It’s important to be open-minded when you start dating someone. Sure, you might hate the way they cut their toenails in bed or leave dirty dishes on the sink like they’re curating an exhibition, but these things aren’t exactly deal breakers.Real dating red flags tend to be a little more complex than habits you could pass off as behavioural quirks.And in today’s love at first swipe culture, where apps and social media have revolutionised the way we communicate, they’re more nuanced than ever.According to dating psychologist Madeleine Mason Roantree, a red flag can...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

8 Signs Your Relationship Is Really Just a String of Manipulative Love Bombs

Have you ever felt like things were too good to be true with the person you're dating? At the very beginning, perhaps they showered you with compliments, attention, and, in general, made you feel as special as you are. But as soon as you felt comfortable settling into what seemed to be your new normal, your partner flipped the script. You, my friend, may just be the unfortunate subject of a love-bomb situation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

