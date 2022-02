The master of flip phones is flipping the script for AR/VR headsets with a ‘5G Neckband’ that it has developed with telecommunications giant Verizon. AR/VR gadgets are notoriously clunky and heavy and can give their wearer a neckache after prolonged use, so it isn’t so surprising that adoption for them has been pretty slow, even though they’ve been in the market for years. Motorola proposes that this problem can be easily fixed with a hands-free neckband that carries some of the functionality built into headsets, shifting a fraction of the weight to the shoulders.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO