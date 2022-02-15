Texas teen charged after friend killed as they played with gun

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police in the Dallas suburb of Garland say a 15-year-old boy has been charged in juvenile court with manslaughter after he said his friend was fatally shot last week while they played with a gun.

Police say the boy who has been charged said he and his friend were playing with a gun on Feb. 8 at the friend’s house when it went off accidentally.

The boy who was shot was also 15.

Garland police say he was taken to a Dallas hospital, where he died Monday.

Police say the shooting and the source of the gun remain under investigation.

