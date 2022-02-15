ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Texas teen charged after friend killed as they played with gun

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3xB1_0eEsVQRy00

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police in the Dallas suburb of Garland say a 15-year-old boy has been charged in juvenile court with manslaughter after he said his friend was fatally shot last week while they played with a gun.

Police say the boy who has been charged said he and his friend were playing with a gun on Feb. 8 at the friend’s house when it went off accidentally.

The boy who was shot was also 15.

Garland police say he was taken to a Dallas hospital, where he died Monday.

Police say the shooting and the source of the gun remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Silver Alert Canceled: Missing Lubbock man found safe

UPDATE: The man has been safely located in Lubbock. Silver Alert canceled. LUBBOCK, Texas — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in finding 75-year-old Freddie Clements, who has “Alzheimer’s/Dementia,” according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said Clements was last seen in the 1100 block of North Memphis Avenue on Wednesday, February 16, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Shooting west of Lubbock, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — A shooting west of Lubbock left one person injured Tuesday morning, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Lubbock County deputies and EMS responded to a domestic disturbance near the 400 block of North CR 1300 around 9:30 a.m. There was not yet word on severity of injuries. No suspect was in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy