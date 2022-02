An additional $95 or more is being added to individual food assistance payments this month to help Michiganders pay for groceries. The additional assistance comes from the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. In Michigan the additional funds will help approximately 1.29 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households across the state, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO