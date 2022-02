It proved to be quite the 2021 NFL postseason when it was all said and done. On Super Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. It capped off a 13-game tournament that was lowlighted by blowouts in the wild card round and uplifted by nail-biters the rest of the way. Only two of the six games in the first round were decided by seven points or less. Meanwhile, the other four contests saw wins by at least 16 points. The Buffalo Bills (47-17), Kansas City Chiefs (42-21) and Rams (34-11) defeated the Patriots, Steelers and Cardinals, respectively, by 21-plus points.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO