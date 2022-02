NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man they say followed a woman home and stabbed her to death early Sunday morning in Chinatown. Assamad Nash, 25, was charged Monday with murder and burglary in the death of 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee. He stayed silent during his first court appearance on Monday. Prosecutors allege he committed the crime while out on supervised release for three other cases. Police said Nash stalked and followed Lee to her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street. Sources told CBS2’s Ali Bauman that Lee likely didn’t even realize she was being followed. “He followed her up all six...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO