Australians warm to smart home devices

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalyst company Telsyte revealed a further 1 million Australian households adopted smart home products in 2021 as Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdowns and growing awareness of the options available spurred sales. Telsyte reported product sales increased 15 per cent year-on-year...

www.mobileworldlive.com

