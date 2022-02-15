ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Security Expert Criticizes Biden On Ukraine, Putin

 3 days ago

A Texas security expert says the Biden administration didn’t do enough to discourage Russia’s troop buildup along Ukraine’s border. Dr. William...

Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
Reuters

Biden and Ukraine's Zelenskiy to discuss security on Sunday

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak on Sunday, the spokesman for Ukrainian leader's said. Sergii Nykyforov said on Facebook the two leaders "would discuss the security situation and ongoing diplomatic de-escalation efforts". Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens.
The Guardian

Last piece of Putin’s puzzle slots into place: preparing Russians for war

The omens of impending war we were warned about now seem to be lining up like the horsemen of the apocalypse. The field hospitals have been set near the border, blood banks have reportedly been brought in. On the information war front, a dossier of alleged Ukraine war crimes circulated at the UN security council, and a video popped up purporting to show an attempted Ukrainian attack on chlorine tanks in the Donbas.
KXLY

Putin, Biden conclude hourlong call on Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — With the risk of war looming larger, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden held a high-stakes telephone call Saturday as a tense world watched and worried that an invasion of Ukraine could begin within days. Before talking to Biden, Putin had a telephone...
windermeresun.com

Phone Call Between Biden & Putin Regarding Ukraine

2021-2022 Russo-Ukrainian Crisis, Part of the Russo-Ukrainian War. An unclassified U.S. intelligence document handout on Russian military movement near the Ukrainian border, obtained by The Washington Post which states: “The unclassified U.S. intelligence document obtained by The Post, which includes satellite photos, shows Russian forces massing in four locations. Currently, 50 battlefield tactical groups are deployed, along with ‘newly arrived’ tanks and artillery, according to the document. While Ukrainian assessments have said Russia has approximately 94,000 troops near the border, the U.S. map puts the number at 70,000 — but it predicts a buildup to as many as 175,000”, Source: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russian_forces_near_Ukraine,_2021-12-03_(crop).jpg This file was derived from: Russian forces near Ukraine, 2021-12-03.jpg (Attribution: U.S. intelligence agencies (unclassified), Public Domain: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public_domain, Presented at: WindermereSun.com)
KTVB

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

MOSCOW, Russia — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Putin, Scholz begin talks in Moscow over Ukraine security

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz began in Moscow Tuesday, the latest meeting in weeks of diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions over Ukraine. “Unfortunately, we will devote a significant portion of our time to issues related to the situation in Europe and to security,” including...
KEYT

Biden and Putin to speak on Saturday as tension builds over Russian threat to Ukraine

President Joe Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday as escalating concerns over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine grip Western governments. The conversation will take place at 11 a.m. ET/7 p.m. Moscow time, according to the Kremlin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency TASS that the conversation was initiated by Washington and “the request was preceded by a written request from the American side.” Putin will also speak with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.
