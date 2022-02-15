Texas Security Expert Criticizes Biden On Ukraine, Putin

2021-2022 Russo-Ukrainian Crisis, Part of the Russo-Ukrainian War. An unclassified U.S. intelligence document handout on Russian military movement near the Ukrainian border, obtained by The Washington Post which states: “The unclassified U.S. intelligence document obtained by The Post, which includes satellite photos, shows Russian forces massing in four locations. Currently, 50 battlefield tactical groups are deployed, along with ‘newly arrived’ tanks and artillery, according to the document. While Ukrainian assessments have said Russia has approximately 94,000 troops near the border, the U.S. map puts the number at 70,000 — but it predicts a buildup to as many as 175,000”, Source: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russian_forces_near_Ukraine,_2021-12-03_(crop).jpg This file was derived from: Russian forces near Ukraine, 2021-12-03.jpg (Attribution: U.S. intelligence agencies (unclassified), Public Domain: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public_domain, Presented at: WindermereSun.com)

