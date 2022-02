Nothing,nowhere. has released a new song called "sledgehammer." The new track builds on elements from his song "hammer," which initially appeared on his 2018 album Ruiner. Explaining the origins of the new song, he said: "For me, the song is about reflecting on where I’m at and how far I’ve come but simultaneously realizing how far I still have to go to become who I want to be."

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO