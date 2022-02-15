West Virginia rental assistance program extended

An application period for low-income residents in West Virginia to apply for an energy assistance program has been extended to March 18.

The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources says eligibility for the benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill.

An applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60% of the state median income.

DHHR workers must meet with applicants in cases where a heating emergency exists.

