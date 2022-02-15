A traffic light fender bender

With one of the town’s garbage trucks heading straight for our family station wagon, tears streamed down my little cheeks as I waited for death to take me.

After topping off with gasoline following our grocery shopping excursion, Mom pulled out of the filling station and passed the Dari-Delite before driving down Main Street toward the only traffic light in town.

As we slowed to a crawl coming upon a yellow light, the municipal vehicle barreled through the intersection in an attempt to beat the signal change.

With part of it over the double yellow line and a row of automobiles on the opposite side lining the street in front of a car dealership, it left little room for our mode of transportation.

Rather than get into a fender bender with a huge oncoming trash receptacle on wheels, the minister’s wife chose to take her chances with the horseless carriages parked along the sidewalk.

I grabbed ahold of my little sister’s hand in an effort to comfort her as we heard the eerie sound of scraping metal against metal with sparks flying in all directions.

One-year-old Kathleen began to cry uncontrollably as big tears filled her green eyes and rolled down her pudgy cheeks.

Feeling helpless to shield the toddler from the unfolding situation not knowing what was happening myself, this kindergartner was unsuccessful to hold back my own sobs.

The horror of the moment finely ended when our multicolored 1970 Ford Ranch Wagon finally came to a screeching halt directly in front of the automotive dealer.

As Mom began to unstrap her daughter in an effort to get her children out of the vehicle, Ted Rusilko, the owner of the auto retailer, stepped outside to offer a helping hand with police sirens wailing in the distance.

When the patrolman stepped out of the cherry-topped vehicle and removed his hat, I realized it was Officer Dylan Rossi of the Bentleyville Police Department.

Following a quick survey of the area, the young public servant had Mom pull the station wagon around the corner to Washington Street before coming into the showroom.

“Officer Rossi,” I declared with a gleam in my eye and a wide smile across splashed across my face. “Me not think I’d ever see you again.”

“Aww… I’m always just a phone call away little buddy,” pronounced the police sergeant as he picked me up for a gentle hug. “I was just thinking about you the other day.”

“How’s my ace junior detective,” asked the smiling town official as he tickled my tummy emitting laughter. “Have you caught any bad guys lately?”

“I catched a robber last week,” I stated matter-of-factly looking into the policeman’s blue eyes. “But I’m taking the day off today.”

“I left my badge at the house,” I added with a sly grin wrapping my arms around the officer’s neck while resting my little head on the man in blue’s shoulder.

After Mom picked up Kathleen, the law enforcement officer and his favorite little protege brought up the rear of the small parade into the car dealer’s office at the back of the building.

Upon stepping into the spacious room, Mom and Officer Rossi sat down in the two chairs in front of the business owner’s desk with the youngsters on their laps.

“You know, Ted,” the local government official began while pulling his notebook from his hip pocket while holding on tightly to this five-year-old. “This isn’t the first time you’ve encountered this problem.”

“Yes, yes, I know,” admitted the car dealer with his hands in the air as an act of surrender. “Those boys of mine don’t know how to park the cars.”

“I keep telling them they need to hug the curb,” he added.

“Just to make you aware… those vehicles were more than a foot into the street,” chided the law enforcement officer. “Well beyond the white line delineating the parking spaces.”

“Wait a minute,” stated the mother of three glancing back and forth between the two men. “So, this isn’t the first time this has happened?”

Officer Rossi explained that this is the second accident in as many years which took place out in front of the car dealership.

Mr. Rusilko reached into his desk as he pulled out a file folder and assured the minister’s wife that his insurance policy would cover the cost of the repairs to the station wagon.

“I have a feeling, Ted,” commented the police sergeant looking across the desk at the bearded businessman. “Your insurance carrier is going to drop you if this keeps up.”

“You keep the criminals off the streets; and you let me worry about my insurance agency, ” Mr. Rusilko shot back with a chuckle rifling through the papers in front of him.

“I’ll keep the streets safe,” confirmed the blond-haired officer patting the chest of this little lad on his knee, “with the help of my number one junior detective here.”

“If you give me the keys to the pokey,” I piped up removing the young law enforcement officer’s hat and placing it on my own head. “I’ll lock up all the bad guys.”

The businessman had Mom fill out some paperwork which would speed up the process to get the repairs on a fast track.

“If you and your husband would rather make a trade,” stated the businessman looking across his desk with hopefulness, “instead of having the repairs done, just give me a holler.”

“Until you’re ready to be on your way Mrs. Price, my junior detective and I will be out in the showroom catching criminals,” added the blond-haired local peace officer.

“I think we already found one,” I noted with a sheepish grin before burying my face in Officer Rossi’s chest.

“Out of the mouths of babes,” chuckled the local law enforcement official as he winked at the business owner before closing the door behind him.