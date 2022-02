Manga centers on junior high girl with home tutor who is also her older sister's boyfriend. The March issue of Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on Saturday that Amu Meguro will launch a new manga titled Onē-chan no Midori-kun (My Sister's Midori-kun) in the magazine's next issue on March 11. The manga will have a color opening page and will feature on the magazine's front cover. The first chapter will have 65 pages.

