Brabus is trading in four wheels for two. The German tuner known for its flashy Mercedes-Benz SUV mods is partnering with KTM to deliver its first motorcycle, the Brabus 1300 R. The collaboration is heavily influenced by the Austrian marque’s 1290 Super Duke R EVO, which is known for its monstrous torque. For fans of KTM’s offering, the 1300 R shouldn’t disappoint—it’s mostly the same bike. Exercising uncharacteristic restraint, Brabus decided to leave the powertrain alone on its first modified motorcycle. We can understand why, because the 1290 Super Duke R EVO already delivers a knockout punch. The 1300 R comes powered with...

CARS ・ 10 HOURS AGO