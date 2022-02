The ‘Details’ tab in the Task Manager enlists a large number of processes that run in the background of your PC. In Windows 11 is this one particular process named ‘msedgewebview2.exe’ which people are concerned is consuming too much unnecessary CPU memory and hampering your PC’s performance. This process, as reported, piles up on memory every time it is activated. This piled-up memory is, oftentimes, futile, and is a source of confusion. In this article, we are going to discuss how you can stop the ‘msedgewebview2.exe’ from consuming chunks of your CPU power and memory.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO