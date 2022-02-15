Vettel outlines Aston Martin's key goal for 2022

Besides Ferrari, Aston Martin was one of the last luxury automakers to introduce an SUV. Bentley, Porsche, Lamborghini, and even Rolls-Royce have had SUV options for some time now. But if ever there was a convincing case for the proverb 'better late than never,' it's the daring DBX. We've heaped praise upon the DBX for its beautiful design and sparkling dynamics, but the new DBX707 is a different animal altogether. Right now, it's the most powerful luxury SUV in existence. With nearly 700 horsepower, strengthened underpinnings, and a menacing exterior makeover, it aims to blow all of its rivals out of the water as a performance SUV. We've outlined the seven major ways that the DBX707 elevates itself above the normal DBX.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO