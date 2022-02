We take a look at the recently released Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle combat and backup system mod from modder Scissors. This mod completely changes the gameplay to be more like GTA’s wanted system and gives players options to attack from within vehicles or when riding motorcycles. When attacking random gang members, the faction in the area you are in will come to the aid of those who you attack making encounters much more difficult. Players can disable the call for backup if the person making the call is taken-out of the equation including using EMP devices. What happens next if backup arrives is pretty incredible as gang members join the fray on vehicles. They will even give chase on said vehicles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO