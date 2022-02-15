ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Dist. #205 school board rejects only bid for Nielson

 3 days ago

The District 205 School Board still retains possession of the Nielson Elementary School after the board Monday night rejected 4-to-3 the lone bid for the property. Rob Benedict bid a dollar for the property, explaining that there was extensive work needed to be done to the property before he could rent...

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Swanson and Rauschert facing off in Republican primary for new 71st District

The Republican primary between Dan Swanson and Matthew Rauschert for the 71st District State Rep. could be competitive at least in terms of campaigning spending. Rauschert’s campaign has already spent at least $44,000 since he launched his campaign in August. That’s based on information from Illinois Sunshine that right only includes expenditures through the end of 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Longtime ROWVA School Board member resigns

ROWVA Board of Education member Rob Kalb has resigned from his position citing personal and family reasons after serving for 15 years. The ROWVA District 208 social media page posted a letter to Board President Jim Haynes from Kalb on Tuesday, which was dated Monday, Feb. 7. Kalb writes that...
EDUCATION
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Area Vocational Center highlighting Career and Technical Education in February

It is national Career and Technical Education month and students and faculty at the Galesburg Area Vocational Center are among those celebrating. Like similar programs across the nation will do, GAVC has a month full of special activities scheduled. Some of those include tours of the newly renovated facility, GAVC Video launch on the Channel 7 local news station, and the release of the new Course Catalog with new CTE classes being offered. Vocational Director for GAVC Jeff Houston says, “By partnering with the business community, CTE programs are investing in students and providing them with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.” CTE encompasses 94 percent of high school students and 13 million postsecondary students in the United States. You can also learn more about the Galesburg Area Vocational Center by listening to Galesburg’s Morning News 93.7 FM and 1400 AM WGIL at 8:10 every Monday morning during the month of February.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Durbin encourages rural EMS agencies to apply for grant funding

U.S. Senator from Illinois Dick Durbin this week highlighted some new funding that’s available for rural Emergency Management agencies in Illinois. The funding comes through Durbin’s Supporting and Improving Rural EMS Needs Act, otherwise known as the SIREN Act, and supports agencies in a number of ways. The funding supports training and recruiting staff, conducting certification courses, and purchasing equipment- which includes everything from naloxone and PPE to power stretchers and new ambulances. The SIREN Act was signed into law in 2018 as a part of the Farm Bill and is the third year of annual funding for the grant program. Durbin says rural EMS agencies are on the front lines of responding to COVID-19, the opioid crisis and treating emergency needs of an aging population. But he adds that “many face workforce and geographic challenges in their communities and lack steady funding.” Rural fire and EMS agencies in Illinois interested in applying for grant funding through Durbin’s SIREN Act can apply at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Swanson appointed to College Course Materials Affordability Task Force

State Representative Dan Swanson of the 74th District last week was appointed to the College Course Materials Affordability and Equitable Access Task Force. The task force was enacted to examine and report the best practices on textbook subscriptions and rental programs, used textbooks sales, open educational resources, and access barriers. Swanson of Alpha says that college affordability is a kitchen table issue important to working families throughout Illinois and especially in Western Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
#School Board#School District#Auction#Dist
