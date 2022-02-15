Moonrock Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Volare

LIMERICK, PA — Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. announced that it recentlycompleted the acquisition of antibodies-online GmbH (antibodies-online). With offices in Europe and the U.S., antibodies-online provides antibodies and other reagents to scientists in more than 65 countries, accelerating and enabling scientific discovery and the development of therapies and diagnostics. antibodies-online makes the complex convenient by guiding each scientist with curated and accurate product selections to unmatched product and validation data on its e-commerce platform. The acquisition combines Rockland’s excellence in the design, development, and manufacture of antibodies and assays with antibodies-online’s trusted e-commerce brand, broad supplier network, and proprietary technology stack. Customers of each company will have access to enhanced capabilities that are supported by broader and deeper data sets, enriching the customer experience and advancing the customer’s go-to-market strategy.

LIMERICK, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO