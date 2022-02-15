ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moonrock Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Volare

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Volare is thrilled to announce our cooperation with Moonrock Capital. We are going to support Moonrock Capital in terms of DeFi and trading tools. Volare(https://volare.finance/) provides a transparent, trustless, and convenient decentralized mechanism that runs without intermediaries on options...

