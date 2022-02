Import tariff cut could shave up to $5/b on Middle East crude shipments. Government may consider extending duration of auto fuel tax cut. South Korea's oil refining and petrochemical industry is not overly concerned about the escalating geopolitical tensions between Washington and Moscow as the country depends very little on Russian crude oil, but the market is actively calling the government to take action to help tackle surging oil prices and revive consumer confidence.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO