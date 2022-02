You’ve probably never heard his name, but you’ve no doubt heard of the industry he created. Thomas Leonard was a financial planner in the 1980’s and observed that his clients came to him for more than investment advice. They’d ask how they could improve their lives, how to set and achieve their goals, and eventually he created what he called the life-planning technique. He outlined this program into a groundbreaking book, The Portable Coach, and an industry that’s been steadily growing with no sign of stopping, was born. According to a 2020 Global Coaching Study Final Report, “the number of professional coaches worldwide increased by 33 percent globally and 33 percent in North America.”

