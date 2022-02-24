2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Mardi Gras is right around the corner and just in case you are now thinking of making a trip to New Orleans to experience my favorite season, here is a list of the 2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule in New Orleans:

FRIDAY, Feb 11, 2022:

French Quarter- Krewe Bohème

SATURDAY, Feb 12, 2022:

French Quarter-

Krewe du Vieux

krewedelusion

SUNDAY, Feb 13, 2022:

Metairie- Krewe of Little Rascals

FRIDAY, Feb 18, 2022:

French Quarter-

Krewe of Cork

Metairie-

Krewe of Excalibur

Krewe of Symphony

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Oshun

Krewe of Cleopatra

Krewe of Alla

SATURDAY, Feb 19, 2022:

Metairie-

Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters

Krewe of Centurions

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Pontchartrain

Krewe of Choctaw

Krewe of Freret

Knights of Sparta

Krewe of Pygmalion

SUNDAY, Feb 20, 2022:

French Quarter-

Krewe of Barkus

Metairie-

Krewe of Atlas

Uptown New Orleans-

The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale

Krewe of Carrollton

Krewe of King Arthur

WEDNESDAY, Feb 23, 2022:

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Druids

Krewe of Nyx

THURSDAY, Feb 24, 2022:

Uptown New Orleans-

Knights of Babylon

Knights of Chaos

Krewe of Muses

FRIDAY, Feb 25, 2022:

French Quarter-

Krewe of Bosom Buddies

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Hermes

Krewe d’Etat

Krewe of Morpheus

SATURDAY, Feb 26, 2022:

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Iris

Krewe of Tucks

Mid-City-

Krewe of Endymion

Kenner-

Krewe of Isis

SUNDAY, Feb 27, 2022:

Metairie-

Krewe of Athena

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Okeanos

Krewe of Mid-City

Krewe of Thoth

Krewe of Bacchus

MONDAY, Feb 28, 2022, LUNDI GRAS:

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Proteus

Krewe of Orpheus

TUESDAY, Mar 1, 2022, MARDI GRAS DAY:

Metairie-

Krewe of Argus

Krewe of Elks Jefferson

Krewe of Jefferson

Uptown New Orleans-

Krewe of Zulu

Krewe of Rex

Krewe of Elks Orleans

Krewe of Crescent City

And while you are in New Orleans be sure to check out The Krewe of House Floats .

The Krewe of House Floats was a response to the canceled 2021 Mardi Gras season due to the pandemic. Last year they were around 3,000 participants who decorated their homes so that people could enjoy a little bit of the Mardi Gras festivities. While there are only 1,000 house floats this year that are participating in the Krewe of House Floats, organizers are still excited about the project and hope that it still brings joy to those around the city.

Krewe of House Floats founder Megan Boudreaux said, “Long-term, we’re planning how we can best coexist with existing Mardi Gras traditions and find our niche so we can continue for many years to come.”

Boudreaux hopes the Krewe of House Floats will raise at least $50,000 for the Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans via its Giving Fund .

My Mardi Gras MVP List

of

Fun Things to do in Louisiana on February 16th That's Not Mardi Gras

of

Ways To Keep The Mardi Gras Spirit Alive