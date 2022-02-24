2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Mardi Gras is right around the corner and just in case you are now thinking of making a trip to New Orleans to experience my favorite season, here is a list of the 2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule in New Orleans:
FRIDAY, Feb 11, 2022:
French Quarter- Krewe Bohème
SATURDAY, Feb 12, 2022:
French Quarter-
Krewe du Vieux
krewedelusion
SUNDAY, Feb 13, 2022:
Metairie- Krewe of Little Rascals
FRIDAY, Feb 18, 2022:
French Quarter-
Krewe of Cork
Metairie-
Krewe of Excalibur
Krewe of Symphony
Uptown New Orleans-
Krewe of Oshun
Krewe of Cleopatra
Krewe of Alla
SATURDAY, Feb 19, 2022:
Metairie-
Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters
Krewe of Centurions
Uptown New Orleans-
Krewe of Pontchartrain
Krewe of Choctaw
Krewe of Freret
Knights of Sparta
Krewe of Pygmalion
SUNDAY, Feb 20, 2022:
French Quarter-
Krewe of Barkus
Metairie-
Krewe of Atlas
Uptown New Orleans-
The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale
Krewe of Carrollton
Krewe of King Arthur
WEDNESDAY, Feb 23, 2022:
Uptown New Orleans-
Krewe of Druids
Krewe of Nyx
THURSDAY, Feb 24, 2022:
Uptown New Orleans-
Knights of Babylon
Knights of Chaos
Krewe of Muses
FRIDAY, Feb 25, 2022:
French Quarter-
Krewe of Bosom Buddies
Uptown New Orleans-
Krewe of Hermes
Krewe d’Etat
Krewe of Morpheus
SATURDAY, Feb 26, 2022:
Uptown New Orleans-
Krewe of Iris
Krewe of Tucks
Mid-City-
Krewe of Endymion
Kenner-
Krewe of Isis
SUNDAY, Feb 27, 2022:
Metairie-
Krewe of Athena
Uptown New Orleans-
Krewe of Okeanos
Krewe of Mid-City
Krewe of Thoth
Krewe of Bacchus
MONDAY, Feb 28, 2022, LUNDI GRAS:
Uptown New Orleans-
Krewe of Proteus
Krewe of Orpheus
TUESDAY, Mar 1, 2022, MARDI GRAS DAY:
Metairie-
Krewe of Argus
Krewe of Elks Jefferson
Krewe of Jefferson
Uptown New Orleans-
Krewe of Zulu
Krewe of Rex
Krewe of Elks Orleans
Krewe of Crescent City
And while you are in New Orleans be sure to check out The Krewe of House Floats .
The Krewe of House Floats was a response to the canceled 2021 Mardi Gras season due to the pandemic. Last year they were around 3,000 participants who decorated their homes so that people could enjoy a little bit of the Mardi Gras festivities. While there are only 1,000 house floats this year that are participating in the Krewe of House Floats, organizers are still excited about the project and hope that it still brings joy to those around the city.
Krewe of House Floats founder Megan Boudreaux said, “Long-term, we’re planning how we can best coexist with existing Mardi Gras traditions and find our niche so we can continue for many years to come.”
Boudreaux hopes the Krewe of House Floats will raise at least $50,000 for the Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans via its Giving Fund .
