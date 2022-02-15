ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Doctor Strange 2: Professor Charles Xavier’s return could tease Illuminati arrival in MCU

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWXEB_0eErnJ5k00

Marvel fans are convinced that the new Doctor Strange movie is lining up a huge MCU twist.

In the brand new trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness , Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer is shown being introduced to a new clan made up of very familiar comic book characters.

At one stage, he is led to a room, where he seemingly comes face-to-face with Patrick Stewart ’s Professor Charles Xavier.

Professor X’s involvement not only teases the arrival of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe ( MCU ), which has been in motion since 2019, but the arrival of a society from Marvel Comics made up of a variety of characters.

In the comics, these characters join forces and are shown to secretly work together behind the scenes – something Doctor Strange will seemingly become aware of in the new film.

The secret society is called The Illuminati and features Professor X alongside a new version of Iron Man, Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards, Inhumans king Black Bolt and Namor, an antihero who is King of the Atlantis.

It looks as if this group will be comprised of characters from different worlds thanks to the introduction of the Multiverse. For example, it’s being theorised that the Illuminati’s version of Iron Man will actually be Superior Iron Man, thanks to this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the trailer.

It’s also being claimed that Reed Richards will be played by John Krasinski, although it’s unsure whether this would be the MCU’s official Reed Richards or whether Krasinski would be playing a different version from another world.

It seems like Doctor Strange 2 will tee up Black Panther: Wakanda Forever thanks to the introduction of Namor, who will serve as the sequel’s villain. He will be played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Obt5r_0eErnJ5k00

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige once spoke about his desire to get Namor in the MCU, but admitted that acquiring film rights to the character proved difficult.

Ultimately, Doctor Strange becomes a member of the Illuminati, who are formed in the aftermath of the Kree-Skrull War, which will form the basis of the forthcoming TV show Secret Invasion .

This suggests that Secret Invasion will take place before Doctor Strange 2 despite being released later in 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on 6 May.

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Zoe Saldana Says Marvel Forced Her to Remove Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Post

Marvel forced Zoe Saldana to remove a post regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because it potentially contained spoilers. The Gamora actress has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes looks at her makeup to transform herself into the Guardian of the Galaxy. Since the third film from director James Gunn is currently filming, it's a good way to keep fans interested until the movie debuts next year. However, that doesn't mean Marvel Studios wants storylines or plot details to be accidentally released online. Though the studio made Saldana remove an earlier social media post, she was able to reshare it after covering specific content.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Reveals Update to Gamora Straight From the Comics

Production is well underway on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks like Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is getting a slightly new look. Wednesday morning, Saldana had an early call time on set and passed the time by posting on Instagram. In one of the pictures the Guardians star shared, she could be seen with gold makeup around her eyes, a nod to the character's classic comics look.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

MCU Star Brie Larson Snubs Captain Marvel

Brie Larson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain Marvel (2019) as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Some Marvel fans have maligned the Phase Three film as one of the worst MCU movies. While some critiques are valid, others undoubtedly stem from its place as the first female-led Marvel movie. Recently, Brie Larson’s comments on her favorite female superhero have resurfaced, and her opinion might shock fans.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Key Details About Tom Cruise's Iron Man Reportedly Revealed

The Tom Cruise MCU rumors continue to spread. We're still a few months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the upcoming film top-billed by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen already has the rumor mill spinning. As it stands, a lot of speculation surrounds the project — from rumors of the X-Men appearing to Wanda Maximoff serving as the big bad but the topic that has everyone talking as of late is Tom Cruise's alleged involvement in the film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Tenoch Huerta
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: More Alleged Images of Tom Cruise as Iron Man Surface

There's no denying that the entire Marvel fandom is still reeling following the triumphant returns of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home but if you think all the surprises end there, we're barely scratching the surface as the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reportedly be home to more stunning cameos.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Hugh Jackman 'Confirms' Involvement in Multiversal Sequel

It goes without saying that Fox's X-Men film franchise was a hit and miss but you also can't discount the fact that it pretty much launched Hugh Jackman's career to the stratosphere, making him one of the biggest stars on the face of this planet. Jackman went on to become the flagbearer of the franchise, playing Wolverine for nearly 17 years and setting a record for the longest career as a live-action superhero, a feat that still hasn't been beaten today.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness will Reportedly Feature Deadpool’s Debut in the MCU

Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness will Reportedly Feature Deadpool’s Debut in the MCU. When Marvel Cinematic Universe explored the Multiverse, it became an opportunity to introduce new characters to the MCU. Rumors are circulating online that in Marvel’s Multiverse of Madness, we might see characters like Reed Richards, Professor X, and even other variants of superheroes like Tom Cruise as Iron-Man in another dimension. But the fan-favorite, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is also rumored to have a cameo in the film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Mcu#Teases#Marvel Comics#Inhumans#Namor#Multiverse#Superior Iron Man#Mexican#Marvel Studios
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2’s most exciting cameo leaked, but there are conflicting rumors

We’re in it now. We’re in the multiverse of Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors where anything is possible. New leaks appear almost every day, just like what happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home. But those Spidey leaks only talked about the film’s two major surprises, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Anything goes in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel has the luxury of using absolutely any cameo it wants, whether it’s characters who appeared already in the MCU, characters from the Fox universe, the Sony Spider-Men, or the Netflix shows. That is because Disney controls most of the characters now, and it also has a very lucrative partnership with Sony. But just because Marvel can use any character it wants doesn’t mean it will. And we now have conflicting Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors concerning another beloved actor: John Krasinski.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel May Recast Black Panther In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Fans believe that the left silhouette in front of Doctor Strange is either Black Panther or Reed Richards. This all comes from the latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) which has Strange being escorted by Ultron-like robots to what fans believe to be the Illuminati. It is here that we hear Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X says, “We should tell him the truth.”
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: New Evidence Confirms Lashana Lynch is Playing Captain Marvel

It looks like Lashana Lynch is indeed going to play Captain Marvel. The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave us a lot of glimpses at the upcoming sequel which is looking like it's going to be the most bonkers adventure in the MCU yet as Doctor Strange is set to travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.
MOVIES
The Independent

Doctor Strange 2 trailer: Marvel fans react to huge X-Men moment as mutants arrive in MCU

Marvel fans have been left reeling by what appears to be an X-Men character in the newDoctor Strange 2 trailer.Marvel dropped a brand new look at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ahead of the Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday (13 February).While fans are waiting patiently to see what surprises the sequel has in store, new footage seems to introduce the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).While they are not shown, the voice of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is seemingly heard in the trailer, telling Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer: “We should tell him the truth.”Directed by Sam Raimi,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Russell Crowe Joins Spider-Man Spinoff Movie Kraven The Hunter

Russell Crowe is signing on to join Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie Kraven the Hunter. There are no details right now on who Crowe would play in the film; the titular role of Kraven will be played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), who was announced for the project last summer. J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier, A Most Violent Year) from a script by Matt Holloway (Iron Man).
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Doctor Strange 2’s New TV Spot Reveals Additional Footage

The latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has given fans plenty of speculation fuel to tide them over until the film’s premiere this May. But for some reason, the TV spot announcing the trailer’s arrival included several exclusive shots of its own. A bootleg version of the promo has made its way online, giving us new looks at some of the movie’s biggest surprises. Doctor Strange 2’s New TV.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2 Poster Teases Obscure Marvel Character's MCU Debut

An obscure comic book character will join the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!. We already know that the Sorcerer Supreme will be getting some help from the likes of Scarlet Witch and American Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, it looks like the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel will also introduce an obscure comic book character who could help Stephen Strange. A new poster confirms the arrival of an odd character who has helped the sorcerers of Kamar-Taj!
COMICS
Cinema Blend

The Subtle Iron Man Detail MCU Fans May Have Missed In Spider-Man: Homecoming, According To A Visual Artist

It’s been nearly three years since audiences last saw Iron Man fly across the skies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony Stark met a heroic demise in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and fans are still missing the character. At the same time though, they’re still learning things about the character’s development and past appearances. The latest tidbit of information comes from one of the visual artists that worked on 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Apparently, there’s a small detail regarding the costume the Armored Avenger wore in that film that may have been missed by some viewers.
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Patrick Stewart’s Return Brings The X-Men Into Doctor Strange 2

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Patrick Stewart’s return brings the X-Men into the MCU by way of Doctor Strange 2. The Super Bowl trailer for the film melted the Internet. That’s no exaggeration. Once it aired Patrick Stewart’s unmistakable voice, it nuked social...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Did Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness Trailer Teases Character's Archnemesis?

Fans can't stop raving about the second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The trailer gave fans incredible looks at the film's expansive set pieces, and may have even teased the potential arrival of the Sorcerer Supreme's longest-running villain. Seemingly set immediately after the events of Spider-Man:...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Much Like Maguire & Garfield, Ryan Reynolds Denies Being In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Ryan Reynolds claims he isn’t involved in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). After fans believed they spotted Deadpool in the official poster, the actor has publicly stated he is not part of the project. Reynolds starred as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018) with a third film in the works. After the official trailer for Doctor Strange 2 was released during the Super Bowl LVI, fans have spotted numerous new characters and variants. Doctor Strange 2 is building up to be the most ambitious project for Marvel — fans already believe it will be better than Avengers: Endgame (2019).
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

507K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy