Motorsports

Mercedes and Red Bull in ‘harmony’ at key F1 meeting, FIA chief reveals

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has claimed Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and his Red Bull rival Christian Horner were in “harmony” at Formula One’s crunch London summit.

Wolff and Horner arrived at F1’s headquarters at St James’s Market on Monday awaiting the outcome of the FIA’s inquiry into last year’s controversial finale, which saw Max Verstappen take the world championship.

But two months and three days after the contentious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – a race Lewis Hamilton said was “manipulated” following Michael Masi’s handling of a late safety car period – the Australian’s fate is seemingly to be determined, while the FIA’s investigation is still ongoing.

Hamilton’s title battle with Verstappen spilled over into the paddock last season, creating an ugly atmosphere between Mercedes and Red Bull.

But Ben Sulayem, elected to his post in the days after the Abu Dhabi showdown, told Sky Sports : “They were in line. They were close to each other and they were in a good mood.

“I expected more entertainment but it was good to see the harmony between them.”

Ben Sulayem chaired the four-hour meeting and is expected to address the continued fallout from Abu Dhabi later this week, with a restructure of race control expected.

One school of thought is that Masi, a surprise attendee at Monday’s meeting, could be forced to take up a lesser role, with Portuguese Eduardo Freitas moving across from the World Endurance Championship to replace him.

But the under-fire Masi has found the support of a number of drivers in recent days, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, British driver Lando Norris and his McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo all speaking up on his behalf.

Ben Sulayem added: “We agreed on certain things and the analysis is still going on.

“Information will soon be announced, but the integrity of the FIA will always be intact. I am elected to do that.

“We can only go forward and improve. That is important for the FIA, and for the integrity of the FIA and the sport.”

The first pre-season test starts in Barcelona a week today ahead of the opening round in Bahrain on March 20.

Related
ESPN

Mercedes reveals Lewis Hamilton's 2022 F1 car

Mercedes has launched the car Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will drive in this year's Formula One world championship. Named the W13, it has been designed to F1's new technical regulations for 2022 as Mercedes attempts to push its winning streak of eight constructors' championships to a ninth consecutive year.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Mercedes F1 reveals its junior class of 2022

Mercedes F1 has selected seven talented young drivers who ambition to follow in the footsteps of George Russell and who will race under its wing in 2022. The three-pointed star manufacturer's junior program reaches a new milestone this season thanks to Russell's promotion to a plum seat with Mercedes after a stellar career in motorsport's junior ranks and a remarkable apprenticeship in F1 with Williams.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Why Mercedes and Red Bull will be watching Ferrari's launch closely

All eyes will be on Ferrari as the team launch their 2022 challenger, with much expectation around what the Italian outfit might be able to achieve in the upcoming season. Ferrari become the latest team to launch their 2022 F1 car on Thursday (17 February), and it is likely that their competitors will be watching what happens very closely.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz AMG reveals W13 race car for 2022 F1 season

Mercedes-Benz AMG on Friday unveiled its new W13 E Performance race car set to compete in the 2022 Formula One World Championship. If there's a car to beat this season, you can bet this is it, especially with star driver Lewis Hamilton on board chasing a record eighth title. Also driving for Mercedes this season is talented up and comer George Russell.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘I was never going to stop’: Lewis Hamilton confirms F1 return for 2022 season

Lewis Hamilton will return to Formula One for the 2022 season, the seven-time world champion has confirmed. Hamilton appeared alongside new teammate George Russell as Mercedes unveiled their 2022 car at Silverstone on Friday, ending months of uncertainty surrounding the 37-year-old’s future in the sport. The Mercedes driver was beaten to title by rival Max Verstappen as the season ended in controversy at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, and although Mercedes had hinted on social media in recent weeks that Hamilton would return for a 16th season in the sport, the Briton had largely remained silent....
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Are These the Top 30 Greatest Classic Cars Ever?

This should settle all the arguments. What’s the greatest classic car in the world? The debate has raged since the first Ford beat the first Winton. And it rages still. But there’s now some scientific analysis to help settle the question. An insurance website in the UK has compiled a list. The oddly named Confused.com—a financial services platform that mostly compares insurance rates for all kinds of things, including cars—put some stats together to answer the question.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

It's a spectacular twist -- but hardly surprising in today's hypercompetitive automotive world: Ford Motor (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report is expected to return to India less than six months after saying it would stop producing cars in the country. The Indian government has just approved the Dearborn,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Great Britain lose Olympic 4x100m relay silver as CJ Ujah found guilty of doping

Great Britain have been stripped of their silver medal in the 4×100 metre relay at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics after team member CJ Ujah was found to have committed a doping violation.The British team just lost out to Italy for the gold medal in Japan, with Ujah testing positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23 after the race on August 6.A statement issued by the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) on Friday said Ujah did not challenge the anti-doping rule violation, but argued he had “not knowingly or intentionally doped, suggesting that the...
SPORTS
The Independent

CJ Ujah: Britain stripped of Olympic 4x100m silver medal after sprinter’s doping charge upheld

Team GB have been stripped of the Olympic men’s 4x100m silver medal they won in Tokyo after CJ Ujah’s doping charge was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.The British quartet of Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake were pipped on the line by Italy in the race in Japan on 6 August, with Canada finishing third and China fourth. However, Ujah was provisionally suspended after testing positive for prohibited substances ostarine and S-2, and his B sample later corroborated the findings. None of his three teammates are implicated in wrongdoing, but all four sprinters will now...
WORLD
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah sets sights on breaking 100m world record

Sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah has reiterated her desire to break Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 34-year-old world record in the 100 metres.Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah is one of 10 reigning Olympic or world champions who will compete in Saturday’s Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham.The 29-year-old, who defended both her 100m and 200m Olympic 2018 crowns last summer in Tokyo, said: “I want to be better, to be the greatest female sprinter of all-time.“It gives me the drive to get up in the morning to do what I’ve got to do. But the work has to go in. To get that record you have to...
SPORTS
blackchronicle.com

Mercedes reveals Lewis Hamilton’s 2022 F1 car

Mercedes has launched the car Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will drive in this year’s Formula One world championship. Named the W13, it has been designed to F1’s new technical regulations for 2022 as Mercedes attempts to push its winning streak of eight constructors’ championships to a ninth consecutive year.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

