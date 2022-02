AT&T announced that it has expanded its commitment to sourcing renewable energy with new solar power purchases from Vitol. AT&T has purchased 155 megawatts (MW) of solar power from Vitol, a leader in the energy sector. The two virtual power purchase agreements for approximately 80 MW and 75 MW will support new solar projects in Maryland and Pennsylvania, respectively, creating local jobs and bringing additional clean electricity to the U.S. power grid.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO