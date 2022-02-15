ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andri Ragettli and Birk Ruud top freestyle ski slopestyle qualifying at Beijing 2022

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss freeskier Andri Ragettli tops the standings after freestyle ski slopestyle qualifying on Tuesday 15 February at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Ragettli scored 85.08 on his second run of two with the skier's top run counting towards qualification. Freeski big air gold medallist Birk Ruud was right...

