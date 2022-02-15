HCA’s Rumbold signs with NC Wesleyan

Isabella Rumbold, a senior at Harrells Christian Academy, will be playing softball for North Carolina Wesleyan College. Rumbold is pictured with family, coaches and supporters.

HARRELLS — Isabella Rumbold, a senior at Harrells Christian Academy, signed her commitment letter to play softball at North Carolina Wesleyan College on Feb. 4.

A standout catcher for the Crusaders, Isabella also assists the team in pitching when needed. She is currently a teammate on the Shockers II travel team out of Kinston where she plays catcher and third base. In addition to being a 6 year varsity softball player, Isabella is a 4 year player for the Harrells girls’ basketball and volleyball teams.

Isabella is the daughter of Lindsay and Will Rumbold of Wallace and attends Poston Baptist Church. Like her parents before her, she has attended Harrells Christian Academy for thirteen years. Her father instilled in Isabella a love for sports, as is evident by her lifelong passion for softball. At North Carolina Wesleyan, Isabella plans to pursue a degree in the medical field.

Harrells Christian Academy teacher and Isabella’s senior blesser Lynn Bundy says of Isabella: “She has the biggest heart and puts it all out there. Isabella has great fundamentals and is a great competitor! Wesleyan is getting a prize in Isabella Rumbold.”