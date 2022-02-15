HBCUs to glitter on NBA's All-Star stage with game, events

Hip Hop was well-represented at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night (February 13) as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent handled the Pepsi Halftime Show. The event brought all sorts of rappers and figures from Hip Hop culture to Los Angeles, California, and...
The basketball world continues to offer their takes and opinions on the Philadelphia 76ers now that they have acquired James Harden to team with Joel Embiid. The Sixers gave up a king’s ransom with Ben Simmons as the centerpiece, and some believe the Brooklyn Nets actually won the deal.
Hardly a day goes by when Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is not in the headlines for one thing or another. In the 2021-22 season, nothing has changed as Irving has received a lot of criticism for the condition of the Nets this season. Initially, it was because of his...
While the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers made their blockbuster trade primarily because each team had a disgruntled All-Star, the role players involved in the deal could make a bigger impact than many have acknowledged. While Ben Simmons and James Harden have understandably gotten the most attention and analysis, both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are expected to be key contributors for Brooklyn as well.
After spending the last season and a half playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey has spent tons of time playing alongside the five-time All-Star Joel Embiid,. As one of the most dominant players in the league, Embiid continues to wow his teammates and opponents on a nightly...
Joel Embiid has spent the last few years dominating the center position in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers star blossomed into a bona fide superstar in the past two years, bringing a blend of power and finesse rarely seen in the NBA. It’s allowed him to be one of the best players in a league dominated by guards and wings, and a bona fide MVP contender.
Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
The NBA All-Star Game is this weekend and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was recently voted to his 10th appearance in the game. But with an injury keeping Harden off the court, the NBA has found his replacement. On Monday the NBA announced that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will...
Kevin Durant and James Harden have now been teammates on two different NBA teams, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, it is clear that their partnership didn't work out on the Brooklyn Nets, as James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no question that...
Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
A week ago, the answer was obvious: Seth Curry. All-time, Steph’s brother ranks fourth in career 3 point shooting percentage, and even now, in a by his standards “down year,” Curry is hitting 40 percent of his 5.6 attempts per game. But now? With Curry a member...
By now, everybody knows about the deal the Philadelphia 76ers swung to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets. It was a deal that rocked the league as the Sixers and Nets made the huge move. While the Sixers got the guy they wanted in Harden while also moving on...
LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
Joel Embiid is simply as good as it gets in basketball these days. He turned in an astonishing performance Saturday night, recording his fourth career triple-double (40 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists) in a103-93 Sixers win over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. Cavs guard Darius Garland scored a team-high...
Before Antonio Brown watched Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium with Kanye West, he hung out with a young standout quarterback. Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson posted a photo of himself with Brown on Instagram Sunday. The pair have been tight for a while, even working out together in the offseason.
Patrick Ewing is considered by many to be one of the greatest players in the history of the New York Knicks. Ewing was the leader of the New York Knicks during the 80s and the 90s, making them one of the best teams in the league and a regular contender in the Eastern Conference.
This past week, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, made his dream trade scenario happen. After pursuing James Harden over a year ago when the star guard was disgruntled with the Houston Rockets, Morey finally landed the ten-time All-Star after Harden made it known he wanted out of Brooklyn.
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
Comments / 0