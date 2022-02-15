ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

HBCUs to glitter on NBA's All-Star stage with game, events

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — This year's NBA's All-Star stage isn't...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade

While the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers made their blockbuster trade primarily because each team had a disgruntled All-Star, the role players involved in the deal could make a bigger impact than many have acknowledged. While Ben Simmons and James Harden have understandably gotten the most attention and analysis, both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are expected to be key contributors for Brooklyn as well.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Isn't Taking Joel Embiid for Granted

After spending the last season and a half playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey has spent tons of time playing alongside the five-time All-Star Joel Embiid,. As one of the most dominant players in the league, Embiid continues to wow his teammates and opponents on a nightly...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid drops Wilt Chamberlain stat line not seen in 54 years

Joel Embiid has spent the last few years dominating the center position in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers star blossomed into a bona fide superstar in the past two years, bringing a blend of power and finesse rarely seen in the NBA. It’s allowed him to be one of the best players in a league dominated by guards and wings, and a bona fide MVP contender.
NBA
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
The Spun

NBA Announces James Harden’s All-Star Game Replacement

The NBA All-Star Game is this weekend and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was recently voted to his 10th appearance in the game. But with an injury keeping Harden off the court, the NBA has found his replacement. On Monday the NBA announced that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcus#Glitter#Ap
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
NBA
NBC Sports

3 observations after Embiid’s vicious dunk, triple-double in Sixers win

Joel Embiid is simply as good as it gets in basketball these days. He turned in an astonishing performance Saturday night, recording his fourth career triple-double (40 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists) in a103-93 Sixers win over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. Cavs guard Darius Garland scored a team-high...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Hung Out With Star Quarterback On Sunday

Before Antonio Brown watched Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium with Kanye West, he hung out with a young standout quarterback. Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson posted a photo of himself with Brown on Instagram Sunday. The pair have been tight for a while, even working out together in the offseason.
NFL
All 76ers

Sixers' James Harden, Paul Millsap Acquisition Became Official on Saturday

This past week, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, made his dream trade scenario happen. After pursuing James Harden over a year ago when the star guard was disgruntled with the Houston Rockets, Morey finally landed the ten-time All-Star after Harden made it known he wanted out of Brooklyn.
NBA
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy