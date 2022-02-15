ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 seriously hurt after crash brings power lines down, blocking west Charlotte road

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A serious crash into a power pole Tuesday morning brought lines down onto a west Charlotte road, firefighters said.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Morehead Street.

The Charlotte Fire Department said at least one person was trapped in a car after the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital who had been seriously hurt, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

CFD said power lines were down in the area and asked those driving through to find alternate routes.

Firefighters said the inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard -- those heading into uptown Charlotte -- were closed while they responded. They asked drivers to be cautious around emergency vehicles.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Charlotte, NC
