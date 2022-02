Wales is to offer all five- to 11-year-olds a Covid-19 vaccine, becoming the first UK nation to do so.Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan said she had made the decision following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which she said will be published “in due course”. “I would encourage all families with children between the ages of five and 11, who are not in any clinical at risk groups, to visit the Public Health Wales website for information about vaccination and to begin a conversation about whether they want to take up this offer,” she said....

KIDS ・ 7 HOURS AGO