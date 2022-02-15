ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Get Cyberpunk 2077 for its lowest price before the free PS5 update: Daily Deals

By Jason England
laptopmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 update has been all but confirmed to be announced today, so pick up the PS4 version for its lowest price ever before the big news drives up the price!. I say "all but" because all the bleeding obvious signs are there including CDPR responding directly to some...

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a SURPRISE SALE on great student laptops

You’ll have no shortage of options when you’re looking for laptop deals, but if you’re planning to buy one for school, you should be on the lookout specifically for student laptop deals. Student laptops need to be affordable but reliable, and durable but lightweight. Whether you’re diving into your studies, or a loved one like your sibling or child needs a computer of their own, you should take advantage of discounts from retailers, including the offers that are part of Walmart’s surprise sale for student laptops.
EDUCATION
The Verge

The latest iPad Air is selling for its lowest price ever

The 2020 model of the iPad Air has been discounted to its lowest price ever. Normally, this slim tablet costs $599.99 but has been discounted to $499.99 in all colorways at Best Buy. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn praised its excellent screen and overall fast performance, calling it the “best tablet for most people” in his review. This model represents a top-to-bottom redesign over its previous iteration, bringing features like a USB-C charging port, which broadens its compatibility with accessories.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Deals#Samsung Galaxy#Laptop#Cdpr#Twitter#The Acer Nitro 5#Acer#Maingear#Razer Samsung#Apple#Intel Core#Acer Nitro
Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Samsung’s QLED TV is back to its lowest price

If you’re looking to pick up a TV ahead of the Super Bowl, Samsung is currently discounting many of its QLED TVs, matching their lowest prices ever. Normally, the 75-inch model of the Samsung QN85A QLED TV costs $2,999.99 but is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy for $1,999.99. This massive, slim-bezel display features amazing visual fidelity and also includes a variety of other handy features. The Tizen OS grants access to most major streaming services and a number of helpful apps, and the TV features built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control playback or find your favorite show with ease. The already excellent picture quality is enhanced even further thanks to HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync compatibility for superior gaming performance.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order deals: save up to $1000 on prices and get free storage upgrades

Like what you saw during this week's reveal event and want to lock down your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order deal? We have the latest information on what you can get from the big networks and direct from Samsung itself. We'll let you know how much you can save via trade-ins and what other freebies or discounts are available ahead of the February 25 release date. If you're after the regular S22/S22+ offers, then be sure to take a look at our separate Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order deals page.
CELL PHONES
People

Amazon Slashed Prices on 10 Customer-Loved Devices Ahead of Valentine's Day

Soon it will be Valentine's Day — the perfect time to indulge in heart-shaped chocolates, sparkly cards, and gift exchanges with loved ones. And when it comes to buying those gifts, taking advantage of all the February sales happening ahead of Valentine's Day can be a huge help. For instance, a bunch of Amazon devices are currently marked down at Amazon. So whether you're looking to indulge in a bit of self-love and buy yourself a device that can streamline your day-to-day life or need to find the perfect gift for the techies and smart home enthusiasts in your life, you can do so without paying full price.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Review (RTX 3070, i7-11700KF)

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i makes me look at pre-built gaming PCs positively. Pre-built Gaming PCs have become more attractive than ever in a tough supply-chain market, as OEMs often get critical components such as graphics cards more quickly and at lower prices than consumers. However, Gaming PC buyers are...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Samsung announces Galaxy S22 release date, price, and specs

It’s that time of the year when Samsung unveils its next-generation Galaxy S series flagship phones. As expected, the first major Unpacked press conference of 2022 has brought us three flagship Galaxy S22 phones and three flagship Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. But the Galaxy S22 series is unlike any other Galaxy S iterations so far. That’s because Samsung has folded the Galaxy Note design into the Galaxy S series this year. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is the new Note, featuring a design that’s totally different from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.
CELL PHONES
Gamespot

Get The PS5's Best NVMe SSD For More Than 50% Off

The PS5's internal storage leaves much to be desired. With just 667GB of usable space, it doesn't take long before you're uninstalling old games and scrounging around for every bit of available space. Thankfully, Sony makes it easy to install your own internal SSD, and GameStop is offering massive discounts on our favorite NVMe SSD for PS5.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate falls to its lowest price this year: Daily Deals

Right now, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is down to its lowest ever price of 2022 (so far) — cutting $15 off the list price to just $30. Not only that, but as we reported yesterday, the iPad Air 4 continues to be available at its lowest ever price at Best Buy, you can get $30 off the Soundcore Life Q35 headphones and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Get This Gigabyte 4K HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor for its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

Right now, this 32-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 from Gigabyte is down to its lowest ever price, thanks to a discount code from Newegg. Alongside this affordable M32U display, which will help you make the most of your shiny GPU, PS5 or Xbox Series X, the RTX 3080-armed Alienware Aurora desktop is still getting serious price cuts. Plus, you can continue to save big on 12th Gen Intel CPUs and much more.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ITL05: Quiet, affordable office laptop

With the IdeaPad 3 15ITL05, Lenovo has a simple 15.6-inch office laptop in its lineup that doesn't make too much of a dent in the wallet with a price of just under 400 Euros (~$454). High-quality case materials shouldn't be expected at this price level. Unsurprisingly, Lenovo has opted for a plastic case (color: silver gray).
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs. iPad Pro 2021: Which premium tablet is best?

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. It’s war! Samsung unleashed its new stalwart slate soldier, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, to topple the golden tablet throne that the iPad Pro currently occupies. However, Apple won’t give up its dominion that easily. Last...
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar+

Get Lego Boba Fett's ship for its lowest price yet in today's Lego sale

You can currently get a tidy discount on Lego Boba Fett's Starship, and the kit is sitting at its lowest ever price as part of this week's Lego sale. The model's cost has fallen by 20% in total, bringing it down to $39.99 at Amazon instead of its usual $49.99. Meanwhile, UK fans can also get in on the Lego sale by picking up the set for £35.99 instead of £44.99 at Amazon (it's not the kits lowest price across the pond, but that's still a reasonable shout considering the fact it rarely drops below £40).
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy