Seletar Aerospace Park, Singapore’s centerpiece for the aerospace sector has been identified as a future Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) hub with an enabling ecosystem for the industry. Today, JTC, the master planner for Seletar Aerospace Park, and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) announced the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with Skyports and Volocopter to explore ways the aerospace park can support the growth of the emerging AAM sector in Singapore.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 15 HOURS AGO