Extremely Rare Skoda 1100 OHC Coupé Restored Back to Life

Ever since its 2006 introduction, the Porsche Cayman has maintained a respectful distance from the 911, its performance a calculated exercise in sandbagging. Its mid-engine chassis always felt like it could easily handle another 100 horsepower or more—and it surely would have, except for model hierarchies and the need to stay in its lane. But over the years, Porsche gradually bestowed increasingly serious capability upon the Cayman (and Boxster) without hurting 911 sales in the slightest. The company eventually decided that the 911 is immune from fratricide, thus opening the door for the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS, a machine that sets out to answer the question, What if the 911 GT3 were mid-engined? It'll be a few more weeks before we can get behind the wheel ourselves, but Porsche invited us on a very fast ridealong to find out what happens when a Cayman gets a 493-hp engine transplant.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO