Cars

Extremely Rare Skoda 1100 OHC Coupé Restored Back to Life

By GTspirit Team
gtspirit.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe employees from Skoda Museum and Skoda Auto Prototype centre collaborated on a project to reconstruct the Skoda 1100 OHC Coupe racing car to mark the 120th anniversary of Skoda Motorsport. The team used high-end technology and traditional techniques in body construction and started the project by reconditioning the...

gtspirit.com

