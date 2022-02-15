ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBCUs to glitter on NBA’s All-Star stage with game, events

By Associated Press
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — The NBA’s All-Stars are sharing their stage this weekend in Cleveland. Expanding on its commitment to support historically...

ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid drops Wilt Chamberlain stat line not seen in 54 years

Joel Embiid has spent the last few years dominating the center position in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers star blossomed into a bona fide superstar in the past two years, bringing a blend of power and finesse rarely seen in the NBA. It’s allowed him to be one of the best players in a league dominated by guards and wings, and a bona fide MVP contender.
The Spun

NBA Announces James Harden’s All-Star Game Replacement

The NBA All-Star Game is this weekend and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was recently voted to his 10th appearance in the game. But with an injury keeping Harden off the court, the NBA has found his replacement. On Monday the NBA announced that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will...
Kevin Broadus
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons hasn't talked with Joel Embiid since trade, hopes to be ready to play by March 10 game vs. 76ers

Both Ben Simmons and James Harden had their introductory press conferences for their new teams on Tuesday, with Simmons leading off at 11:30 a.m. ET and Harden following at 12:00 p.m. ET. The disgruntled duo of stars were the headliners of a blockbuster deal made between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers at last Thursday's NBA trade deadline.
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
All 76ers

Sixers' James Harden, Paul Millsap Acquisition Became Official on Saturday

This past week, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, made his dream trade scenario happen. After pursuing James Harden over a year ago when the star guard was disgruntled with the Houston Rockets, Morey finally landed the ten-time All-Star after Harden made it known he wanted out of Brooklyn.
NBA
CBS Philly

‘Clocking In’: James Harden Arrives At Sixers Facility, Will Speak To Media Tuesday

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Welcome to Philly, James Harden. The newly-acquired player arrived at the Philadelphia 76ers facility Monday, with the team filming him coming out of a van. clocking in. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/SIsegJQWrE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 14, 2022 Harden was singing as he stepped into the facility for the first time. pic.twitter.com/UVfR0xyqK4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 14, 2022 CBS3’s Pat Gallen was there Monday as Harden took to the hardwood for the first time with his new team. Hello James Harden. @cbsphilly pic.twitter.com/qOJEObQSLs — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) February 14, 2022 Harden was the by-product of a blockbuster trade between the 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, giving Philadelphia a chance to rid themselves of Ben Simmons. The Sixers also traded Seth Curry and Andre Drummond for the former MVP. Harden will make his first media appearance as a Sixer Tuesday during a scheduled media availability. Head Coach Doc Rivers, managing partner Josh Harris, and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will join Harden at the availability.
NBA
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
KESQ

Sims leads UNC Wilmington past College of Charleston 85-79

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 27 points as UNC Wilmington won its eighth consecutive home game, topping College of Charleston 85-79. James Baker Jr. added 23 points for the Seahawks. John Meeks led the Cougars with 21 points and nine rebounds.
WILMINGTON, NC

