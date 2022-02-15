7 Ways To Add Interest To Programmed Drums

IZotope’s acclaimed all-in-one vocal processing suite takes the same modular approach as the company’s Neutron and Ozone mixing and mastering plugins, enabling 12 individual modules to be arranged in any order in pursuit of your perfect chain. Including two 24-band EQs (with Dynamic and Follow modes, the second tracking harmonics for harshness reduction), two compressors, a de-esser and a gate, as well as reverb, delay, distortion, modulation (chorus, flanging, phasing) effects, and more, it’s a veritable Swiss army knife for vocal production. And with the nifty Vocal Assistant feature automatically setting up a starting-point preset for you, based on analysis of the input signal, and the Unmask mode linking with other iZotope plugins or the included Relay to EQ other sounds away from the vocal, it’s a real time-saver, too.
