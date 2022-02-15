Tech survey | What is the industry’s top priority? Who are the market leaders? Who’s getting investment?

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The eureka moment for Smarth was when he realized that most of the top-tier companies did not have the right filters to screen “skilled” candidates and relied a lot on academic pedigree or CV. As a Management Consultant, this IIT Delhi grad was advising global B schools (like Imperial Business School London) and Govt authorities on revamping the masters’ programs to include the future of skills. Working with these B schools, interacting with their students – he realized that at times, “skilled” working professionals with not-so-good CVs, could not crack the shortlist of top firms. Talking to HR leaders, he found that they were struggling with significant volumes of misfits in the first round of interviews and it was costing them millions of dollars and time. These insights led to the realization that the screening process for business hiring was broken and had to be fixed. Smarth then decided to leave his job at Boston Consulting Group and pursue building a venture that will build AI-virtual interviewers which can accurately interview candidates and potential employees for business roles.

INDIA ・ 3 DAYS AGO