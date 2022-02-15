ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three Turkish journalists set for jail over Libya coverage released -lawyer

By Ali Kucukgocmen
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

ANKARA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Three Turkish journalists were released on Tuesday, hours after being jailed over their coverage of the deaths of Turkish intelligence officers in Libya in 2020, a lawyer and opposition member said.

In September 2020, five journalists were convicted of revealing information and documents connected to intelligence activities. They were variously held in detention for up to six months during their trial.

The charges related to articles and social media posts published shortly after President Tayyip Erdogan said in February 2020 that Turkey had "several martyrs" in Libya.

Turkey has provided military support and training to Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord, and helped it fight off an assault lasting several months on the capital Tripoli by eastern Libyan forces led by Khalifa Haftar.

Two journalists were sentenced in September 2020 to three years and nine months in jail, while three were given four years and eight months.

The defendants denied the accusations, saying they had been doing their jobs as journalists. Their sentences were finalised after an appeals court rejected their application on Jan. 28.

A lawyer for the journalists said on Tuesday that Murat Agirel, a reporter for Yeni Cag newspaper, and Baris Pehlivan, journalist for opposition daily Cumhuriyet, were released.

Alpay Antmen, a lawmaker for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) said journalist Hulya Kilinc was released, but it was unclear if the other two journalists were detained.

Turkish courts do not generally confirm rulings to the media and there was no word on Tuesday's case from the government.

According to the indictment, Agirel was the first to reveal the identities of the intelligence officers, sharing names and photos on Twitter and referring to Erdogan's comments.

Celal Ulgen, another lawyer in the case, said the sentences were "an intimidation directed towards all of society".

Turkey is one of the world's biggest jailers of journalists.

Critics say Erdogan has eroded the independence of courts and the media since a crackdown following an attempted coup in 2016. Officials say the courts are autonomous and arrests have been necessary because of security risks.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Abducted Afghan journalists released, employer says

KABUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Two Afghan journalists who disappeared this week have been released, their employer said on Wednesday, after the United Nations called on the Taliban to provide information on their whereabouts. Two reporters for broadcaster Ariana News were taken by unknown abductors on Monday, according to their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Journalists working with U.N. released after detention in Afghanistan

KABUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Two detained journalists in Afghanistan who had been working with the United Nations were released on Friday along with several Afghan workers, the U.N. refugee agency said. Earlier in the day, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had reported the detentions and said...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripoli#Turkey#Turkish#Libyan#Yeni Cag#Republican#People S Party
raleighnews.net

Erdogan Visits UAE in Bid to Repair Ties with Arab World

Istanbul - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting the United Arab Emirates, hoping to repair strained ties. Analysts say shared concerns over Iran could provide common ground. Erdogan said that his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, which began Monday, aims to ease years of tension and rivalry...
MIDDLE EAST
mymotherlode.com

Libya PM defiant as lawmakers set to name new leader

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s prime minister took a defiant stand Tuesday against efforts to appoint a new interim government, a position that could lead to a flare-up of conflicts between rival factions in the deeply divided nation. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said in televised speech that he...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Turkey sending senior officials to Israel ahead of Herzog visit

ANKARA/JERUSALEM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A team of senior officials from Turkey will travel to Israel ahead of President Isaac Herzog's planned trip to Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, as the regional rivals work to repair ties after years of animosity. President Tayyip Erdogan's chief foreign policy...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Libya’s political turmoil set to worsen with two prime ministers

Libya has been thrown into further political chaos and confusion after the country’s eastern-based parliament elected a new prime minister just hours after the interim incumbent was reportedly the victim of a failed assassination attempt.Fathi Bashagha, who served as interior minister of the Tripoli-based government, was elected prime minister following a stormy session of the eastern-based parliament, even as Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the current prime minister, refused to be replaced.Sources close to Mr Dbeibah claimed earlier on Thursday that gunmen shot at his armoured car. The assailants escaped and Mr Dbeibah was unhurt. Libya’s chief prosecutor has launched an investigation...
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

Journalists Kidnaped by the Taliban Have Been Released

Ex-BBC correspondent Andrew North and other Afghan reporters have been released after being detained by the TalibanExpress. On the 11th of February at around 7 AM, the Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has posted a tweet in which he mentioned that nine citizens of the western countries have been kidnapped. One of which is actually a well-known journalist, Andrew North who was a correspondent for the BBC.
BBC

US special forces launch major raid in north-west Syria

At least 13 people have been killed in a major US special forces raid in opposition-held north-western Syria, first responders and activists say. The Pentagon said the mission was "successful" and that there were no US casualties, but gave no other details. The White Helmets rescue service said it had...
MILITARY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Turkey's Erdogan tries to ease surging energy bills

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey’s president announced a set of measures Wednesday that aim to bring relief to households and businesses reeling from high inflation and soaring electricity bills. In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities would readjust the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Turkey's Erdogan visits UAE to boost long-strained ties

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited the United Arab Emirates for the first time in nearly a decade to revive relations that were long strained by regional disputes. Erdogan, in a weekend op-ed in the Emirati English-language daily Khaleej Times, said that "Turkey and the UAE together can contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity". 
MIDDLE EAST
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
boxingnewsandviews.com

US Army Fighter Takes A Hit In South China Sea

While thankfully there is some more boxing fights for us fight fans to finally look forward to again soon, the other big fight in the world at the moment between the West and East seems to be cooling down a bit. Hopefully sense will prevail after even the Ukrainian President...
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy