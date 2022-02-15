ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With video of troop pullback, Russia sends message to West

By Patrick Reevell
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

Russia's military said some troops massed near Ukraine will begin returning to their bases on Tuesday following the completion of what it called "exercises," a potential sign of de-escalation amid continuing fears of a possible Russian invasion.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said units from its southern and western military districts, which have deployed thousands of troops close to Ukraine's border, had begun returning to barracks. Video released by the military showed what it said were tanks pulling back and being loaded onto rail transports. A spokesman for Russia's southern military district also said its servicemen had begun leaving Crimea, where Russia has built up a large force.

The United States and other western officials, as well as independent experts, expressed caution about the development, saying they would wait to see if Russia really pulled back the troops. Major Russian exercises are continuing in neighboring Belarus to the north of Ukraine and in the Black Sea.

NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that for now, the alliance had not seen "any sign of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side" but noted there were signs for diplomacy from Moscow that gave grounds for "cautious optimism."

Ukraine's foreign minister said officials would believe the Russian withdrawal "when we see it."

Hopes that Russia might be moving to de-escalate tensions were almost immediately dimmed by Russia's parliament, which on Tuesday voted to pass a law calling on President Vladimir Putin to recognize two Russian-controlled breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent. The law appeals to Putin to recognize the self-proclaimed "People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk" in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, pro-Russian statelets that were created with Moscow's backing and troops during fighting in 2014. Separatist forces, backed by Russian troops, have continued to fight a low-intensity war with the Ukrainian government.

NATO: No sign yet of Russian de-escalation

The move to recognize the regions would open a path for Russia to formally annex the regions, as it did Crimea eight years ago. This step would likely trigger more Western sanctions and further escalate the crisis. The vote now puts the decision in Putin's hands.

But Putin himself on Tuesday later appeared to suggest he would not move to recognize the regions immediately. At a press conference after meeting with Germany's new chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was visiting Moscow, Putin said that while he believed a "clear majority" of Russia supported the step, for now, he believed Russia should continue to work within the existing peace agreement aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, the 2015 Minsk agreement.

"I start from that we must do everything for the resolution of the problem of Donbas, but do it first of all starting from the unfulfilled possibilities of the Minsk agreement," Putin said.

The parliament vote was denounced in Ukraine, with an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky calling it an "escalatory action." Ukraine's foreign ministry said if Putin did follow through with recognition, Russia would "de-facto and de-jure exit the Minsk agreements, with all the accompanying consequences."

Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File - FILE PHOTO: In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Feb. 14, 2022, Russian tanks roll on a field during military drills in Russia's Leningrad region.

Putin sent mixed messages during the press conference with Scholz, the latest western leader to visit Moscow to urge a diplomatic exit to the crisis. While Putin acknowledged some Russian troops were withdrawing near the Ukraine border, he signaled he did not consider the crisis to be over, saying Russia was still insisting on its key demands for a guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO.

The U.S. and NATO countries have rejected that as a non-starter but offered to engage with Russia on more modest issues, including limits of missile deployments and military exercises. Putin said he was ready to work with the West of discussing some of those proposed confidence-building measures, including a possible restoration of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty that the Trump administration pulled out from.

But Putin insisted those discussions could not mean Russia was dropping its central demand on NATO.

"We hear that Ukraine isn't ready today to join NATO and they say that they won't take it tomorrow. And will they take it then when it is ready? Well, for us that might already be too late," Putin said. "And so we want to resolve this question right now. In the nearest future in the course of the negotiating process, with peaceful means," Putin said.

Asked what the week would bring, Putin didn't rule out the crisis could still escalate, though he repeated Russia does "not want war."

"How will Russia act next? According to the plan!" Putin said that no one knew how the situation would develop but that Russia would strive to come to an agreement diplomatically.

Scholz said at the press conference that Russian recognizing the separatist regions would be a "catastrophe." He expressed hope that diplomacy can work, but said Russia should take "clear steps to de-escalate the current tensions" and warned European Union countries would take "far-reaching measures" in the event of Russian "military aggression" against Ukraine.

The U.S. and other western countries have warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come this week.

Before the Russian announcement of the partial withdrawal, satellite images and videos spotted on social media by open source researchers appeared to show Russian forces continuing to move closer to Ukraine, with some units taking up what experts said looked like forward positions. The U.S. on Monday announced it was closing its embassy in Kyiv and moving key diplomats to Lviv in western Ukraine amid an "accelerated" buildup by Russian forces.

Satellite images published by the private company, Maxar, showed substantial new forces close to Ukraine in Crimea, Belarus and in western Russia, including attack helicopters.

Cristo Grozev, a well-known open source researcher, said a team working with the group, Conflict Intelligence Team-- that has been tracking the Russian build up for months-- so far had seen evidence of a Russian withdrawal.

"This may well change in the next hours or days," Grozev wrote on Twitter. But for now, he said, the convoys they had been tracking moving towards the Ukraine border "are still moving in the same direction."

On Tuesday evening, Ukraine said a cyberattack had hit the websites of its military and two of the country's largest state banks. The national cybersecurity center said a DDoS attack had struck the public websites of the ministry of defense and Ukraine's armed forces, causing some disruption to online banking for PrivatBank and the State Saving Bank of Ukraine.

Russia's announcement that it was pulling back some forces came a day after Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu briefed Putin that Russia's huge military drills would end in the "near future."

Shoigu told Putin that "part of the drills are approaching their completion and part would be completed in the near future."

Russia has consistently denied it has any intention to attack Ukraine using the more than 100,000 troops it has massed near its border. However, Russia has claimed warnings from the U.S. and other Western countries that it may be preparing to launch an invasion as "hysteria."

Tuesday "will go down in history as the day the Western propaganda war failed. Disgraced and destroyed without a shot being fired," Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday.

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia says some troops will return to base

Military exercises on an unprecedented scale are continuing in Belarus and are due to end on Feb. 20.

The U.S. has warned that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week, reportedly briefing NATO allies last week that it had intelligence the attack could come on Wednesday.

MORE: US urges Americans in Belarus, part of Moldova to leave now amid Russian threat

Ukraine's government has expressed more skepticism that Russia is ready to attack this week, suggesting it believes the massive Russian buildup is intended to pressure Ukraine with the threat of invasion. Zelensky, in a televised address Monday night, told Ukrainians he was declaring Wednesday, the alleged day of a possible Russian attack, a national holiday.

Zelensky's national security adviser, Oleksiy Danilov, told Ukrainian television Monday night that Ukraine did not see signs Russia is preparing to attack on Feb. 16 or 17.

"We recognize all the risks that there are for our country. But the situation is absolutely under control," he said.

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Suggests The US Would Do Nothing If Russia Attacks Ukraine, Then Says Putin Will Pay A “Heavy Price” If He Invades

Remember that time a Republican president allegedly withheld military aid from Ukraine until that nation’s leader did him a “favor.”. His Democratic critics maintained that he was imperiling an invaluable European ally who stands on the front line against Russian aggression. It seemed then that Democrats were almost...
U.S. POLITICS
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
#Government Of Ukraine#Ministry Of Defense#Nato#Pro Russian
Telegraph

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine could look like

Tensions are running high over Ukraine, with Russia massing tens of thousands of troops along the borders and Western leaders rushing to avert a potential invasion. But what would such an invasion look like if diplomatic efforts fail?. Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides - in Crimea to the...
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russia tensions over Ukraine are chilling echo of days before World War 1 & could destabilize world, expert warns

RUSSIA is triggering tensions that “echo the start of World War I” and an invasion of Ukraine could “destabilize” the global political order, an expert warns. The threat of a Russian invasion remains present as more than 100,000 troops have been stationed near Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders for weeks, and the US will send forces to Eastern Europe this week.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

549K+
Followers
136K+
Post
292M+
Views
