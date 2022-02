With the launch of Dying Light 2, Techland is now ready to roll out even more content for the post-apocalyptic parkour adventure. In fact, the team has stated that it will be supporting the game for at least five years, and everything begins with the first free DLC. Players of Dying Light 2 will be getting the free Authority Pack DLC, which is all about the Peacekeeper faction.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO