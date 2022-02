Brittany Lavis, interim CEO of the Detroit Medical Center since October 2021, has been appointed to full-time group CEO of DMC and Tenet Healthcare’s Detroit market. “I am enthusiastic about having the opportunity to lead the DMC. We have a strong team of dedicated leaders, staff and physicians who are committed to the communities we serve. We have a solid foundation and are well-positioned to continue to fulfill our role as one of the region’s premier healthcare providers,” says Lavis.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO