BorgWarner (BWA) Tops Q4 EPS by 32c

 3 days ago

Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
Seekingalpha.com

Roku stock plunges as Q4 results, guidance miss expectations; Benchmark lowers PT

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares plunged on Friday after the streaming giant posted fourth-quarter results and first-quarter guidance that missed Wall Street expectations, prompting investment firm Benchmark to lower its price target. Analyst Daniel Kurnos lowered the price target to $305, but kept his buy rating on the Anthony Wood-led Roku, noting...
Benzinga

Balchem: Q4 Earnings Insights

Balchem BCPC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
Benzinga

Why GE Shares Are Falling

GE sees FY22 EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.50, with a midpoint below the analyst consensus estimate of $3.42. In a letter to shareholders, Vice President of Investor Relations Steve Winoker stated: "In light of recent commentary from other companies, a number of investors and analysts have been asking us for additional color about what we are seeing so far in the first quarter. As part of GE's standard operating processes, we're spending time conducting operating reviews with our businesses this month." The entirety of the shareholder letter can be read here.
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback.
Variety

Snapchat Gains 13 Million Users in Q4, Snap Stock Rallies on 42% Revenue Jump and First Net Profit

Snap shares rocketed up more than 50% in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street financial forecasts — posting its first-ever net profit and netting more Snapchat users than expected. The company reported an average of 319 million daily active users for the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 13 million over 306 million in the third quarter. Snap also topped earnings estimates, although those were lowered after Snap had warned of a Q4 revenue slowdown. Revenue for the quarter increased 42% to $1.30 billion, and it was Snap's first quarter of positive net income as a public company —...
freightwaves.com

GXO Logistics posts solid Q4 results

Contract logistics giant GXO Logistics Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results late Tuesday, with revenue up 28% to $2.3 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 73 cents beating Wall Street estimates by 15 to 17 cents. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which was spun off from XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares rose 3.5% to $9.45 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $573.3 million. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Generac Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $457.33 versus the current price of Generac Hldgs at $310.93, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9...
MarketWatch

Intel, Boeing share losses contribute to Dow's 183-point fall

Dragged down by declines for shares of Intel and Boeing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Friday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 183 points (0.5%) lower, as shares of Intel (INTC) and Boeing (BA) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Intel's shares have dropped $2.96 (6.2%) while those of Boeing are off $3.27 (1.5%), combining for an approximately 41-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Dow Inc. (DOW) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Benzinga

Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q4 Earnings Insights

Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:11 AM. Here's what investors need to...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Invesco

Within the last quarter, Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Invesco has an average price target of $29.83 with a high of $33.00 and a low of $26.00.
