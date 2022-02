Between March and April 2020, nearly 3.5 million mothers living with school-age children left active work. Some took paid or unpaid leave, others were laid off, and even more were forced to make the decision to resign while struggling with child care, homeschooling, and caring for themselves or family members sick with COVID-19, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The related impact on fathers was also not great, but women were three times more likely than men to have to leave the workforce due to pandemic-related child care demands.

